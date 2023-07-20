Time to check in on your mates as chess clubs enjoy a revival

TWO chess clubs in West Cork are making all the right moves in bringing the game to new audiences while a recent inaugural tournament between the two is proof that chess is enjoying a renaissance.

The c, which meets every Wednesday night in the Munster Arms Hotel, was only set up six months ago by Martin Murphy and is already thriving with about 10 members.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Martin from Ballineen said he decided to set up a chess club in Bandon for those in the area interested in the game.

‘It took off there quite well and we have regular members who come every week and love it. There are young and older people so it’s a fantastic mix,’ said Martin.

‘It’s great for the brain and I’m an avid player of the game. It seems to becoming very popular and can be seen as a reaction to much smart technology and players can switch off and concentrate on a good game of chess.’

Martin is keen to also attract new members and is encouraging anyone with an interest in chess to come along at 7.30pm on a Wednesday night.

‘It’s a real social event and people can come along and learn about the game and we have five to six boards for people to play on.’

Meanwhile, Clonakilty Chess Club is a more established club with Ken Chowne running it since 2012.

With over 30 members, the club runs a junior club on Monday evenings and a senior club on Thursday evenings in O’Donovan’s Hotel in the town.

The recent tournament between the two clubs was a big success and organisers plan several more down the line.

The success of the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit starring Anya Taylor-Joy during lockdown is credited as contributing to a worldwide revival of the game.

For more details about joining the Bandon Chess Club contact Martin Murphy on 083-8310112, and for the Clonakilty Chess Club contact Ken Chowne on 087-2165458.