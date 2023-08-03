‘This was the first time in years that we were able to put our best 15 on the pitch’

Clonakilty 0-20

Valley Rovers 1-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CLONAKILTY put themselves in pole position in Group A of the Bon Secours Premier SFC on Saturday evening in Bandon when they blitzed Valley Rovers in the opening round.

With Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers having drawn the previous evening, Clon now top the group but much more important was the manner in which they dominated this encounter from start to finish.

When one considers that Valleys only got their goal in the 60th minute and that Clon, as well as kicking 20 points, also created five great goal opportunities, then the extent of their supremacy in this game is clearly evident.

Also on the plus side for the Clon men was the return of Liam O’Donovan to championship football for the first time in almost two injury-ridden years and he was absolutely flying, showing all his renowned speed, especially in the first half before tiring in the second. Add in the outstanding form of goalkeeper Mark White whose sallies out field caused Valleys all kinds of problems as he kicked two points from play.

‘We’re delighted with that performance,’ said a pleased Clon mentor Eoin Ryan. ‘This was probably the first time in years that we were able to put our best 15 on the pitch, all players fit at last, and their spirit showed in the fierce pace they set from the very start. But this is only the first round, there's still a lot of football to be played yet and we won’t get carried away with this. That said, it's vital to win your first game in the group as it takes the pressure off as regards relegation and gives you a great chance to get out of the group.’

Clon really hit the ground running in this game with the returning Liam O’Donovan and Sean White rampant on the left wing of defence as they surged forward in attack. With Thomas Clancy marshalling the defence in style, Clon looked highly organised and up for the battle. After Sean McEvoy and Fiachra Lynch, the only Valleys’ forward to really bother the Clon defence, had swapped early points, Clon kicked three in a row from the exciting Sean White and classy Conor Daly (two frees). Goalkeeper, Mark White, not only displayed his roving ability but also had two fine saves to his credit early on before points from Lynch and Darragh Murphy closed the gap to a single point, 0-4 to 0-3, at the end of the first quarter.

When Rory O’Sullivan was black-carded for Valleys in the 18th minute, Clon took full advantage by kicking four unanswered points to put them firmly in control. The lively Darragh Gough (2), Liam O’Donovan and Conor Daly (free) all found the target before O’Sullivan returned and there was a mini-revival from Valleys subsequently as Fiachra Lynch (free) and Jacob O’Driscoll pointed but Clon had the final say of the half through goalkeeper Mark White as he cut through the heart of the Valleys’ defence.

The second half took its expected path as Clon built on their lead. Pressing up on the Valleys’ kickouts, with Maurice Shanley and Ben Ridgeway dominating midfield, they kicked some cracking points from Ross Mannix (one of three Clon players who should have goaled in the third quarter), Conor Daly (2), Seán McEvoy (3), Seán White (2), Mark White, Darragh Gough and Maurice Shanley.

Valleys only reply came from Fiachra Lynch, three points from play and one from a free, until the 60th minute when he set up Ciarán McCarthy for a first-time goal. Having led by 0-16 to 0-7 at the three-quarter stage, Clon eased back in the last quarter as Valleys staged a mini-comeback.

‘I enjoy getting out the field, and managed a couple of points, but will still have to concentrate on kick-outs and saves. It went well for us today, now we must follow it up with a second win to qualify from the group,’ said captain and adventurous goalkeeper Mark White.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Conor Daly 0-5f; Seán McEvoy 0-4; Seán White, Darragh Gough 0-3 each; Mark White 0-2; Liam O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, Ross Mannix 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: Fiachra Lynch 0-7 (3f); Ciarán McCarthy 1-0; Darragh Murphy, Jacob O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Mark White; Liam O’Donovan, Dan Peet, Tony O’Connell; Seán White, Thomas Clancy, Jack O’Mahony; Maurice Shanley, Ben Ridgeway; David Lowney, Darragh Gough, Chris Kenneally; Ross Mannix, Conor Daly, Seán McEvoy.

Sub: Jonathan Leahy for C Daly (48).

Valley Rovers: Eoin O’Sullivan; Cian O’Keeffe, Tomás O’Brien, David Muckian; Shane Lynch, William Hurley, Johnny Kiely; Darragh Murphy, Jacob O’Driscoll; Darragh O’Shea, Adam Walsh Murphy, Adam Kenneally; Rory O’Sullivan, Eoghan Delaney, Fiachra Lynch.

Subs: Billy Crowley for D O’Shea (ht), Ciarán McCarthy for A Kenneally (40), Darragh O’Shea for J Kiely (52).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).