Things to See and Do in Dunmanway and the surrounding areas

DUNMANWAY, (Dún Mánmhaí), the geographical centre and friendly heart of West Cork, is a small town full of history, heritage and has a big story to tell.

With such a central location, Dunmanway is an ideal base to explore the renowned beauty of West Cork and to sample its culture, cuisine and hospitality.

Dunmanway offers so much to see and do within the area and its hinterland to locals, visitors and those just passing through.

Originally a market town, it is steeped in history and widely known for the Ballabuidhe Races and 400-year-old horse fair.

Keeping the family entertained is easy, with so many facilities for them to enjoy, including a 25-metre swimming pool, pitch and putt and an all-inclusive playground to name just a few activities.

Visit the many castles and heritage sites nearby or for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits, Dunmanway offers hillwalking with spectacular scenery, mountain biking, tennis and much more. There really is something for everyone with the local events committee providing mini festivals and events throughout the calendar year.

Dunmanway has many famous sons (and daughters).

Proudly the hometown of GAA legend, Sam Maguire, after whom the All-Ireland senior football cup is named and it is the ancestral home of American astronaut Michael Collins, part of the Apollo 11 crew which first landed on the moon.

Not so long ago, singing sensation Billie Eilish has also been identified as having roots leading back to Dunmanway.

In 2024 Dunmanway hosted the inaugural Feel The Force Festival held on the June Bank Holiday weekend, this national festival attracted visitors from all over Ireland and beyond with an obvious attraction for all Star Wars fans and enthusiasts.

For local advice and knowledge on all the town has to offer, please call to the Tourist Information Point in Dunmanway Library in the town centre.

Staff will be delighted to help you with information on what might best suit you and your family. See www.visitdunmanway.ie for more information.

PITCH & PUTT

Located on the Bantry Road as you enter Dunmanway from the west, the Pitch & Putt course is nestled within the town park’s recreational area, overlooking the municipal swimming pool.

Providing a charming rural backdrop, this course welcomes individuals of all ages, including seniors, and offers special programs for children and youths in the summer months.

Visitors can enjoy the course year-round, with a green fee of €5 per person per day.

Club and ball rentals are conveniently available at both the pavilion and the nearby swimming pool.

ASTRO-TURF PITCH

Football enthusiasts can enjoy a casual kick-around at Dunmanway’s astro-turf pitch on Bantry Road, regardless of ground conditions.

The best part? It’s free to use and accessible seven days a week during daylight hours.

ARTISTIC LANDMARKS

While journeying through Dunmanway, one cannot miss the captivating hand-painted murals that adorn various corners of the town.

These artworks serve as reminders of Dunmanway’s rich history, depicting scenes like Duffy’s Circus winter base in the 1940s and ‘50s, the closure of the West Cork Railway in 1961, and the iconic Broadway cinema.

Crafted by local artists, these murals contribute to the town’s unique character and allure.

BALLABUIDHE

The annual Ballabuidhe Festival takes place in Dunmanway over the August bank holiday weekend with a number of events happening throughout the weekend.

Horse racing on Sunday and Monday with a family fun day.

Open-air ceilí and traditional music, live music on Sunday with Effie O’Neill, and on Monday Finbarr Dennehy will entertain in the Square.

The Ballabuidhe Horse Fair and gathering will occur on the Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

The Ballabuidhe Horse Fair dates back to 1615 and is one of the oldest fairs of its kind in Ireland.

FUNMANWAY

Nestled amidst the picturesque rebel countryside stands ‘Funmanway’, an adventure haven in West Cork. Hosting one of Ireland’s premier outdoor centres for Paintball and Splatball, Funmanway spans a nine-acre woodland with forests, hills, and open terrain interconnected by bridges, runways, forts, and platforms, creating a paintball experience unlike any other.

Additionally, Funmanway provides camping facilities alongside an entertainment zone featuring BBQ amenities and a brick oven for pizzas.

For more details, reach out to James at 085 8060020 or visit www.funmanway.ie.

SAM MAGUIRE’S LIFE STORY

Embark on the Sam Maguire passport trail by walking, cycling, or driving, an immersive journey designed to unveil the fascinating and tragic story of Sam Maguire, the esteemed figure behind the renowned All-Ireland GAA Senior Football trophy.

Obtain your Sam Maguire passport from various outlets in Dunmanway for just €2, serving as your guide to seven key locations shedding light on Sam’s life and his significant contributions to the GAA and Irish nationalism.

Completing the trail typically takes two to three hours, culminating at St. Mary’s Church, Sam’s final resting place.

For a brief overview, check out the introductory video on the Sam Maguire Passport Facebook page.

MODEL SCHOOL, DUNMANWAY

Built-in 1848, the Model School situated on Bantry Road stands as a historic institution in Dunmanway.

Initially founded as a non-denominational, co-educational primary school, it offered accommodation for up to eight student teachers who underwent practical training before completing their education in Dublin.

Additionally, the school included an agricultural department, imparting farming techniques of the era to post-primary pupils.

Among its notable alumni is the legendary Sam Maguire.

As a part of the Sam Maguire passport trail, the school serves as a significant stop, featuring a storyboard detailing Sam Maguire’s formative years.

GO RACING

Experience the thrill of racing at Dromleena Lawn where the Ballabuidhe Races are held annually in Dunmanway.

Drawing large crowds on the Sunday and Monday of the August bank holiday weekend, these races offer an exhilarating spectacle.

Ladies’ Day, occurring on Sunday, August 4th, promises excitement with numerous prizes for the most suitably dressed ladies and gents.

NOWEN HILL

Experience breathtaking views from the summit of Nowen Hill, the tallest peak in the Dunmanway region, standing at 530 metres.

The ascent to the top is rewarded with stunning panoramas including the picturesque Mealagh Valley, Bantry Bay, and the undulating hills of West Cork, along with the tranquil beauty of Cullenagh Lake.

Additionally, discover ancient standing stones and stone circles that add to the allure of this scenic viewpoint.

HILL WALKING

Get ready to hit the trails with the local hillwalking club, which organises walks every second Sunday.

These walks are of moderate difficulty, suitable for the average walker and typically last from three to six hours, covering distances ranging from six to 12 kilometres.

Visitors are encouraged to join the club on any of these outings, provided they come equipped with appropriate footwear and rain gear.

The summer schedule for walks is as follows: June 2nd, 16th, 30th; July 14th, 28th; August 11th, 25th; September 8th, 22nd; October 6th, 20th.

For further details, contact Tommy at 086 1225867 or Denis at 086 0610220.

HERITAGE TRAILS

A number of heritage walks were created to cater for leisurely strolls and are suitable for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

Inside the booklet ‘Heritage Walks around Dunmanway,’ obtainable at the Tourist Information Centre within Dunmanway Library, you’ll discover five walks of varying difficulty and distance, all commencing and concluding in the town centre.

These walks offer an opportunity to delve into Dunmanway’s rich heritage, history, mythology, architecture, and culture.

However, keep in mind that you’ll be sharing the paths with various types of traffic, so prioritise safety and show consideration for fellow travellers.

CHILD’S PLAY

Dunmanway’s all-inclusive playground is a hit with children of all ages and abilities.

Adjacent to the swimming pool and renovated in 2021, it boasts modern equipment catering to children of varying abilities.

From zip lines and climbing frames to swings, slides, and sensory stations, there’s something for everyone.

The playground also provides seating for parents to relax and supervise as their children delight in hours of fun.

GONE FISHING

Enjoy a fishing adventure in Dunmanway, where an array of options awaits avid anglers.

The nearby Bandon River provides excellent opportunities for trout and salmon fishing, while local lakes offer game and coarse fishing, all just a short drive from town.

For those seeking a challenge, Chapel Lake within the town is home to sizable pike waiting to be caught.

Anglers are encouraged to practise catch and release whenever feasible.

For day tickets, reach out to P McCarthy at 086 1009760 or F Kearney at 086 3858855.

GAME, SET, MATCH

Attention all tennis enthusiasts.

It’s time to retrieve those rackets and refine your tennis prowess for a trip to Dunmanway’s tennis court, conveniently located next to the playground on Bantry Road.

This court was first introduced to the town in the mid-1970s and underwent a comprehensive redevelopment in 2021.

Use of the tennis court is free of charge.

DUNMANWAY LIBRARY AND LOCAL INFORMATION POINT

Dunmanway Library, located in the town centre is a busy community space with frequent activities, art displays and space to read and relax.

It is also your one stop shop for all the information on what Dunmanway has to offer and a good place to pick up brochures on the area.

The library is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday (open through lunch).

Tel: 023 88 55411. Email: [email protected].

KILMICHAEL AMBUSH SITE

Considered a pivotal moment in the War of Independence, this site witnessed the demise of 16 British auxiliaries and three Irish republican volunteers in an ambush led by Commandant Tom Barry of the Third West Cork Brigade flying column on November 28th, 1920.

In 2014, the ambush site underwent redevelopment to enhance safety and accessibility for visitors.

A compacted gravel loop path now enables exploration from various perspectives, accompanied by storyboards narrating the events of that fateful day more than a century ago.

BROOKPARK

Stay linked up while in Dunmanway with the amenities at Brookpark Business Centre.

Enjoy access to 1GB broadband connectivity for a nominal fee, ideal for remote working needs.

Additionally, Brookpark provides conference, training, and board room spaces, along with office accommodations and hot desks.

For more details, visit www.brookpark.ie.

TRACE YOUR ROOTS

Discover your ancestry at the Dunmanway Heritage Centre, situated at the Dunmanway Centre in the Square, where you’ll find valuable resources and friendly assistance for tracing your roots in the Dunmanway area.

Access the 1901 and 1911 census records, along with Griffith’s Valuation of 1852, as essential tools for genealogy research.

The knowledgeable staff at the heritage centre are adept at searching church records specific to Dunmanway.

Email enquiries are warmly welcomed at [email protected], or you can reach out by phone at 087 4747075. Eircode P47 DX96.

COMMUNITY GARDEN

Dunmanway Community Garden on the Bantry Road, is an example of the amazing community spirit of the town.

It is a place where people come to garden, learn, eat and relax.

With the help of volunteers, wannabe gardeners can participate in a variety of tasks the garden offers and are welcome to share in the enjoyment of its produce.

The garden has a classroom, polytunnel, education garden, herb garden, mediation space, play area and lots of delicious vegetables.

There is something for everyone, young and old.

Any questions phone Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on 023 8856818.

DUNMANWAY HERITAGE CENTRE

Dunmanway Historical and Cultural Association was established in 2003 by a group of local enthusiasts dedicated to preserving Dunmanway’s rich history.

Located at Dunmanway Centre, in the Square, eircode P47 DX96, exhibitions showcase various facets of Dunmanway’s past, including displays on Sam Maguire, the Cox Family, the Great Famine, the Model School, and the evolution of education in Dunmanway from the 18th Century to the 21st Century.

School children are encouraged to visit for research projects. Offerings also include research on local archaeology, Fenian leader Michael Doheny, Fr. James Doheny, Duffy’s Circus, and local place-names and headstone registers from select graveyards.

Browse collections of antiques, files, and historical journals, and purchase rare books.

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 1.30pm to 5pm. Contact number 087 4747075 or email [email protected].

REBEL MOUNTAIN BIKING

For the adventurous types, Rebel MTB Club is a club serving mountain bikers with tracks based at Mallabraca, five miles outside of Dunmanway.

The club caters for all levels and regularly hosts beginner and improver classes.

Riders must be members to be insured and club spins are held every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For enquiries, please email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page @rebelmtbcork.

SCENIC TRAILS

For avid hill walkers, Dunmanway presents an array of self-guided walking routes, offering diverse grades, lengths, and formats.

From serene forest loops in Gloundha/Keelovenogue and Mallabracka to exhilarating open mountain treks on Nowen Hill, Maughnaclea, Shehy, and Yew Tree Hill, there’s something for every enthusiast.

Each route promises breathtaking vistas of West Cork and the stunning landscapes surrounding Dunmanway.

One such route, the Coolkelure/Cullinagh Loop walk, winds along tranquil country roads, treating walkers to picturesque views of Coolkelure Lake, Cullinagh Lake, St. Edmund’s Church, and Coolkelure House.

Excitingly, additional routes are currently under development and will soon be open for public enjoyment.

These forthcoming trails will incorporate hill-walking, greenway, and cycle routes, further enhancing Dunmanway’s appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.

ROAD BOWLING

In Dunmanway and around West Cork, a rich tradition of road bowling thrives.

Bowling is a centuries-old sport deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of West Cork in the south and Armagh in the North of Ireland.

Participants engage in this unique competition by throwing a 28oz iron bowl along the road, aiming to cover the distance between point A and point B in the fewest throws possible.

Known as a ‘score,’ each game garners huge support from spectators, who eagerly wager money on their favoured contestants, matching the stakes set by opposing followers.

Ask locally or see the Sport section of The Southern Star for further details of times, locations etc.

COOLKELURE

St. Edmund’s Church in Coolkelure was built in 1865, a beautiful building in a tranquil pastoral setting in the hills 4km north of Dunmanway town.

The church is open daily in July and August from 10 am to 6 pm for people to admire its stained-glass windows and enjoy a quiet moment for contemplation and reflection.

Nearby Coolkelure House is surrounded by rhododendron hedges and the picturesque Coolkelure Lodge and Coolkelure Lake are a site to behold.

RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES

Sometimes the weather can be less-than-summery in July and August but never fear, Dunmanway library is just the place to go with board games, chess, colouring and puzzles to keep the kids amused with some free, screen-free entertainment.

Summer Stars, is a fun reading programme for primary school children during the months of June, July and August.

Each child gets a Summer reading card and tracks their progress by collecting stars.

The library will host a number of arts-related activities during the summer – please check in the branch for more details and keep an eye on Cork County Council Library & Arts Page on Facebook for updates.

The library is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday (open through lunch).

New members and visitors always welcome and remember it’s free to join. Tel: 023 88 55411. Email: [email protected].

CRAIC AGUS CHEOIL

Dunmanway has an active Comhaltas branch that continues to promote the cultural heritage which has been passed down from generation to generation.

Promoting music, song, dance and ‘an Gaeilge’ in all aspects of traditional culture and has hosted seven county fleadhanna as well as two Munster fleadheanna.

Comhaltas Craobh Dunmaonmhuí offers a variety of events throughout the Summer months, including Oicheanna Cheoil and Summer Music sessions on the Sam Maguire Plaza and monthly singing and story-telling sessions at The Greyhound Bar on the last Friday of every month, as well as traditional music sessions at Doheny Bar on the second Tuesday of every month.

COTTAGE GARDENS

Visit the newly open Aultaghreagh Cottage Gardens, part of the West Cork Garden Trail. Open May to September, 2024.

Admission is free, donations are accepted. It’s a colourful flower garden with ample parking for coaches, toilet facilities, tea and coffee.

More details can be found on westcorkgardentrail.com.

FARMERS’ MARKET

Every Thursday morning a farmers’ market is held at Sam Maguire Plaza, right in the town centre.

Local stallholders offer fresh, organic, local fruit, vegetables, fish, cheese and fresh homemade baking.

Every week come rain or shine, the local food producers and stallholders set up their stalls to provide a great social and shopping experience for locals and tourists alike.

RUN, RUN, RUN

The Dunmanway 10k takes place in June every year.

This event attracts participants from all across Munster and beyond.

CLAY TARGET

Demonstrate your marksmanship with a day out at the clay target shooting range.

Open to NARGC members with a valid gun license to participate.

Spectators also catered for.

Open every second Sunday from 11am–4pm.

Contact: Thomas 086 8540852 for arrangements.

MEMORY CAFÉ

A ‘Memory Café’ will take place in Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on the last Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm.

This cafe provides a warm and welcoming place for people to meet others also living with dementia/memory loss, their friends and family, as well as health and social care professionals.

All are welcome! Refreshments will be provided.

For more information contact Debbie, Carers and Older Persons Development Worker on 083 3943336.

BALLINACARRIGA WALKWAY

Enjoy a delightful stroll around Ballinacarriga, starting from Ballinacarriga Church car park, heading towards the Randal Óg GAA pitch, continue along the walkway towards the river and Ballinacarriga Castle view point and onto the Randal Óg pitch.

Follow the pathway around the perimeter of the pitch and back out onto the road at the second gate from the church.

The entire loop walkway is 0.87km.

For further information, contact 087 7633558. Eircode P47CK70.

SAM MAGUIRE PARK

Welcome to Sam Maguire GAA Park, boasting the largest crowd capacity in West Cork and serving as the backdrop for numerous thrilling matches throughout the years.

Each August, the club hosts the Kelloggs Cúl Camp for the young, aspiring GAA stars of the future.

Named in honour of GAA legend and patriot Sam Maguire, the grounds were inaugurated by the GAA president in 1974.

As a highlight on the Sam Maguire passport trail, the park features two expansive storyboards outside the pavilion, offering fascinating insights into Sam Maguire, the GAA, and the prestigious All-Ireland Trophy.

BALLINACARRIGA CASTLE

Ballinacarriga Castle, a four-storey, six-level tower house, is situated 7km from Dunmanway.

Built in 1585, the castle was once home to the Randal Óg Hurley Clan.

The castle’s good state of preservation is attributed largely to the fact that, up to the 19th century, it also served as a parish church.

The castle, set on a high, rocky outcrop, overlooking Ballinacarriga Lake, provides a place of peacefulness and tranquility with nearby walks and picnic areas.

Eircode P47 CK70.

SOCIAL CENTRE

Join the Over 60s Social Centre on Thursdays from 11am to 3pm for a cuppa and a chat followed by a hot lunch.

This takes place at the Meals on Wheels, Tonafora, Bantry Road, Dunmanway.

Booking is essential. Call 023 8856818.

CARERS’ COFFEE MORNING

Dunmanway FRC host a Carers’ Coffee Mornings on the first Tuesday monthly from 10am to 12pm.

If you look after someone who is elderly, or has an illness or a disability, come and connect with other carers over a cup of coffee at Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, on Tuesday 7th May from 10am to 12pm.

This is a supportive space where experiences can be shared, information given and most importantly take time for some self-care.

For more information contact Debbie, Carers and Older Persons Development Worker on 083 3943336.

PACK A PICNIC

Dunmanway offers an array of picturesque picnic spots scattered throughout the town.

At the town park, picnic benches cater to visitors of all ages, allowing parents to relax while children enjoy the adjacent all-inclusive playground.

For a serene setting, head to the lakeside fairy garden, where peace and tranquility abound.

The picnic tables at the SuperValu carpark serve as a convenient meeting point for gatherings.

Meanwhile, benches under the canopy at Sam Maguire Plaza provide an ideal vantage point for people-watching in the bustling town centre, regardless of the weather.

Additionally, the newly revamped riverside walkway along the Sally River boasts new picnic tables and benches, offering a serene oasis amidst natural beauty and providing glimpses of local wildlife and wetland habitats.

TEDDY BEARS DISCO PICNIC

On Sunday 14th of July, Dunmanway Events Committee will be holding their first ever Kids’ Teddy Bears Disco Picnic.

This promises to be a fun-filled event where all the family can come along with their teddy bears, picnics and anything you need to set yourself up comfortably.

This event will be held in the stunning surrounds of Dunmanway Playground.

There will be a disco, story time, games and more for the kids.

Along with vendors of coffee, sweet treats and a chip van to feed the whole family.

We hope to see you all there.

ARTS

Dunmanway Annual Arts Weekend takes place on September 14th-15th.

Enjoy a self-guided walking art tour featuring a wide range of artworks on display throughout various venues in the town.

The Dunmanway Art weekend will have something for everyone including workshops, performances, art and music.

Check out the Dunmanway Arts weekend Facebook page for upcoming events and details.

ON YOUR BIKE

Dunmanway Family Resource centre offers a Summer Cycling Skills Camp.

This camp promotes a positive early experience in cycling and learning the basics of bike handling.

It focuses on key bike handling skills (braking, balance, cornering, pedaling) while having lots of fun. Each session per age group is one hour.

Ages start from 3, up to 13 years old.

Takes place over 3 days: July 23rd, 24th and 25th July 2024 at Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, Kilbarry Road. Only €10 per child!

All activities are taught in a fun, safe supportive environment. Booking essential, phone 023-8856818.

JUNIOR PARK RUN

Dunmanway Junior Park Run invites children aged 4-14 to join in some family fun every Sunday morning, 9.30-10am.

Meet at the Dromleena lawn (Racefield) to register and it’s free to participate.

COOLKELURE FARM

The newly opened Coolkelure Regenerative Farm and Gardens highlights a passion for producing food that will enhance people’s lives, connecting them around healthy food, friendship and a sense of community.

Built upon a sustainable holistic enterprise model with closed-loop zero waste principles throughout. Sustainability begins with our mindset and understanding, both individually and collectively as a community.

Full details coolkelure.ie

