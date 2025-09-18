FARM CLASSICS: Bear-ing with the Ursus tractor

The Eastern European tractor manufacturer ‘Ursus’ is a name that is seldom heard today. Initially, the company was established in 1893, manufacturing engine components.

Interestingly, the Ursus story is mainly one of production under licensing agreements and using designs of other companies.

The company’s first tractor, brief in production, was built under licence and was based upon the International Harvester ‘Titan’ tractor in the 1920’s which was followed by the manufacture of military equipment for the Polish army.

During the occupation of Poland in WWII, the factory produced heavy military equipment for the German army.

Ironically, after the war, Ursus had a very successful run with their C-45 tractor which was a copy of the German designed Lanz –Bulldog tractor (Southern Star, August 2nd), albeit with its dated glow-bulb engine.

Producing an outdated tractor and with the agricultural needs of Poland growing after the war, an agreement was made between the Czechoslovakian tractor manufacturer Zetor and Ursus in a government back deal.

Poland would supply tractor components along with tractor design in exchange for the raw materials necessary for production.

Ursus benefitted immensely from the popular Zetor Crystal range, manufacturing its first Zetor based tractor, the C-350 (Zetor 4011) in the late 1960s.

The Ursus 1224 was released in 1984 based upon the Zetor 12045.

Interestingly, this tractor remained in production under the Ursus flag right through to the mid-2000’s, receiving a new bonnet design to make it more akin to its modern counterparts.

The 1224 employs a Zetor-built Z8701 6.8 engine producing 120h ,while rear lift capacity is rated at a little over four tons, backed by oil low of a meagre 41l/min.

Unforgiving to an unfamiliar operator, a constant mesh ‘crash’ gearbox provides 16F and 8R gears which are available through the right hand gear lever which selects 1-4, and the left which selects H-L-R-, both of which are positioned on either side of the driver’s seat. A stubby lever on the steering column selects the torque amplifier (Hi-Lo).

One of the more redeeming features of the Ursus over the Zetor was the lay back doors of the Ursus in comparison to the Zetor’s forward opening version.

The Ursus tractors had a cheaper price tag in comparison to their other counterparts, which sometimes led to speculation around build quality. However, these tractors are renowned for their ability to punch well above their weight in all conditions, previously making Crystals a common sight all over Ireland.

If you still have an Ursus, we would like to hear from you.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram@flashphotoscork