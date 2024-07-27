Things to See and Do in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas

Clonakilty – Food, music, art and a warm welcome!

Clonakilty has a long record of generating goodwill projects. In recent years this has been demonstrated by its outstanding Clonakilty Street Carnival which is now into its sixth year. Clonakilty’s colourful streets came alive on June 15th as rows of tables lined Pearse Street to create the town’s biggest outdoor dining experience with live entertainment throughout the day. And all organised by an army of volunteers, selflessly giving of their time from the goodness of their hearts.

Goodwill is something that’s abundant in this little corner of Ireland. People you don’t know will salute you going down the street because they might have seen you before. Strangers will stop you on the street to tell you the latest sporting success for the town, to talk about the weather, the ‘Big Fella’, or nothing in particular.

You know when you go somewhere, you can get a good sense for the place in the first few minutes? Here, there is an easy, welcoming feeling that makes you want to stay. And stay people have. There is an eclectic mix of the new, outside influence alongside the local and traditional. It creates a sense of grounded creativity and energy that’s warm and inviting. You can’t quantify it or describe it, you have to feel it.

The location of Clonakilty adds a lot to its attraction. Within 10 minutes of five beaches, under an hour to Cork city, and surrounded by rolling green hills, it’s both near and far enough away from what we would consider ‘the Big Smoke’ of Cork to nurture its own unique identity.

It’s that mix of identity and warmth that attracts so many artistic and creative types here. Its music pubs bear witness to the hundreds of well-known artists who have played there over the years. Clonakilty is a much-loved venue for all who frequent it.

There’s that word again, ‘love’. There’s a school of thought that would say it’s overused and undervalued, but in Clonakilty it expresses the deep emotional connections the locals have for their town.

It’s a wonderful place to live and a fabulous place to visit!

JOE WALSH GREENWAY

Named after the late government minister Joe Walsh, who was from the town, this is a superb walking route on the Cork side of Clonakilty is family friendly and ideal for roller bladers, buggies and scooters. It’s possible to walk safely from the town and join up with the greenway, or simply park on the eastern side of the walkway and take it from there. There are spots to sit and enjoy view of Gullane Lake on route and it’s a very manageable 1km each way.

SHOPPING

Clonakilty is full of wonderful and unusual shops, boasting a magnificent array of products from handmade crafts to clothing, books, sweets, art, fishing tackle, jewellery and lots more. You could spend hours browsing (and buying!) while also enjoying some classic West Cork banter with the friendly and helpful staff. The main thoroughfare has lots of attractive seating from which to watch the world go by while you enjoy a reviving coffee or a cold beverage – maybe even go for a bite to eat in one of the many eateries. Clonakilty was the country’s first Autism Friendly Town and staff in many businesses are trained in this area.

INCHDONEY BEACH

Possibly one of the most beautiful beaches in West Cork (some would say Ireland!), Inchydoney is a blue flag, family-friendly beach with vast expanses of sand and dunes. There are good surfing and bathing conditions and lifeguards on duty during the peak seasons. Why not learn to surf like a pro at Inchydoney Surf School? Expert lessons for beginners to advanced surfers. All equipment provided and the school is approved by the Irish Surfing Association (ISA). See inchydoneysurfschool.com. There’s usually several food truck options here also, not to mention the magnificent Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa resort.

A LITTLE PIECE OF FOOD HAVEN

Clonakilty (and the wider West Cork area) is renowned for an attitude towards food based on quality, taste, sustainability and local ingredients from local producers. Scally’s SuperValu is a great example of this ethos in action. A food lover’s heaven, you’ll find an amazing range of cheeses, meats, fish, salads, breads and pastries, savouries, sweet treats, pre-prepared dishes and much more sourced from just around the corner and from further afield. If you’re planning a meal at home, a dinner party or a picnic this summer, you’ll be spoilt for choice! The Clon area isn’t short of amazing eateries either – whether it’s a family-friendly, slap-up meal or something more intimate, or simply a quick takeaway, you won’t be left wanting in terms of choice or quality!

MICHAEL COLLINS HOUSE MUSEUM

The Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty is located in a wonderfully restored Georgian building at No.7 Emmet Square. The museum tells the story of Ireland’s struggle for independence focusing on Tadgh an Asna, O’Donovan Rossa and of course, Michael Collins. As well as a number of displays there is an audio-visual room and a gift shop. Open Tues-Sat 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) and visitors can pre-book a time slot on michaelcollinshouse.ie. For more information contact (023) 8858676. History buffs will also be interested in visiting Michael Collins birthplace at Woodfield near Lisavaird.

WEST CORK MODEL RAILWAY

Step back in time and see how people lived and worked in days gone by in 1940s West Cork. This unique attraction will delight all ages showcasing handcrafted model buildings and miniature trains. Take a spin on the road train through Clonakilty town. Facilities on site include mini diggers, remote control boats, play areas and café/gift shop. Open daily. www.modelvillage.ie

DUNES AND DRAMS

Clonakilty-headquartered Dunes and Drams, specialises in crafting bespoke tours, centred around renowned golf courses and acclaimed whiskey distilleries in West Cork and beyond. Tours offer immersive experiences with an authentic and intimate taste of the area’s rich culture and heritage. There are various tours to pick from, and even an opportunity to create your own bespoke itinerary for an even more memorable experience. For more dunesanddrams.com

GET IN THE SPIRIT OF THINGS!

Immerse yourself in a unique sensory experience by booking a behind- the-scenes tour at the wonderful Clonakilty Distillery. A must see for anyone wanting the hands-on experience of how to make a great whiskey. Combining world-class visitor facilities, the very best in multi- media presentation and expert guides, visitors will experience first-hand the smell, sound, feel and taste of a distillery creating genuine Irish spirits. Visitors can learn all about the grain-to-glass distillation processes and admire the state-of-the-art building while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the distillery up-close and personal. For a more in-depth experience visitors can partake in Munster’s only gin school, learning all about the gin-making process and distilling their own bespoke bottle of gin. See clonakiltydistillery.ie

OPEN WATER SWIMMING

The beaches around Clonakilty are popular spots for many of the local open water swimming groups who hit the water all year round. In places like Broad Strand, Blind Strand (near Courtmacsherry) and Duneen (near Dunmore) in particular you’re nearly always likely to find someone to buddy up with and take a dip with. Jellyfish Surf Shop in Clonakilty has all your watersports and swimming needs catered for from wet suits to dry robes.

FLOWER POWER

Clonakilty enjoys a great reputation in the national Tidy Towns competition, regularly scooping the top prizes. A stroll through the town will show why, with fabulously colourful and fragrant flower displays outside so many premises where the owners take great pride in their displays.

CLONAKILTY CHURCH

You do not have to be an avid mass goer to appreciate a visit to the spectacular Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty. Pick up a pamphlet in the church to find out more about the incredible architecture and stained glass windows – artworks in themselves. You can also see a stained glass window by the famed artist Harry Clarke in the Church of the Nativity in nearby Timoleague. Also, keep an eye out for some recent additions to the church in Clonakilty – a pair of nesting peregrine falcons in the spire!

FARMERS' MARKET

Visit the Farmers’ Market in Emmet Square each Friday to get the best of local produce ranging from meat, vegetables and bread to art, coffee and home baking.

CLONAKILTY BLACKPUDDING VISITOR CENTRE

Discover the story behind world-famous Clonakilty Blackpudding at its Visitor Centre on the edge of the town which is open 7 days a week during the Summer months. Take a self-guided tour to learn about the secret recipe that dates back to the late 1800s and remains the same to this day. As well as finding out about black pudding there’s also a fantastic chance to see what life was like in Clonakilty back in the late 1880s and to learn about the local family behind one of Ireland’s favourite foods. This is a family friendly experience that is suitable for all ages and takes up to an hour in all (interactive element approx. 35-45mins). Best of all it finishes up with some delicious samples of Clonakilty products! Open Monday-Sunday 9.30am-5pm (last entry at 4pm). Booking is recommended. See clonakiltyvisitorcentre.ie or call 0238834835 to find out more.

WALKING TOURS WITH A DIFFERENCE

Every Wednesday, commencing July 12th and finishing August 28th, Lorna O’Regan of FeelGood Health & Fitness will be hosting two different types of walking tours in the town. Meet at Spiller’s Lane at 10am for a ‘pole lot of fun’ – a two-hour tour of Clonakilty using innovative activator poles which engage the entire body. The cost is €20 including tea/coffee and something nice to eat. Lorna is also running ‘taste and tipple tours’ with a healthy twist from 2-6pm, filled with nutritional insights and the chance to enjoy some exciting local produce en route, including a sampling session at Clonakilty Distillery. Starting and concluding at Spillers Lane, the cost is €70. For booking and more information, contact Lorna at 089 4058836 or visit her Instagram page @feelgoodhealthandfitness1

GO FOR A RUN!

Clonakilty boasts a wealth of great walking and running routes and is home to the popular Waterfront Marathon (runclon.ie for more) so why not become part of this great culture of running and fitness in the area? It also hosts one of country’s weekly 5k parkrun events. These walk/run events take place every Saturday morning and are open to all and every fitness level. Check parkrun.ie for more details on this. If you’re going for a run on the roads, be sure to wear hi-vis safety clothing and take all necessary precautions in terms of traffic. Enjoy!

FEELING ADVENTUROUS?

Clonakilty Park Adventure Centre & Adventure Golf is the perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon this summer. Families, groups, sports teams and tours are all welcome, with something for all ages. Thrill-seekers can jump, climb, zip and scream around the two-level high ropes course. For those who want to keep their feet on the ground, why not enjoy a round of maritime-themed golf. Finish off with delicious pizza from the wonderful Food Truck @ The Park. www.clonakiltyadventurecentre.ie Phone: 023-8834141.

SEA SWIM & SAUNA

Mobile sauna operators regularly frequent beaches in the area including Dunworley, Maloney’s Strand and Broad Strand. Ask locally or keep an eye on social media for details on locations for a really unforgettable experience.

MOVIE TIME!

Clonakilty Park Cinema, located on the ground of the Clonakilty Park Hotel, offers all the latest movies, catering for all tastes and ages – young and old alike. Perfect for a rainy West Cork afternoon or if you need some chilled-out evening entertainment. The cinema also caters for children’s birthday parties – contact the cinema for more info. Open seven days. Online booking recommended during peak times. www.clonakiltyparkcinema.ie. Phone: 023-8834141.

PLAY A ROUND OF GOLF

West Cork has some of the finest and most scenic golf courses in Europe. Whether you are playing a round at the parkland nine-hole courses at Dunmore Golf Club overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, or at Clonakilty Golf Club, which has the tranquil Arigideen River running through it, or if you’re perfecting your swing at Rosscarbery Driving Range or simply enjoying a round of Pitch and Putt overlooking Warren Strand, you will have a memorable experience.

GONE FISHING!

Fishing in the Ring Estuary and Clonakilty Bay is well renowned in the angling community as being some of the best fishing there is due to the diverse natural habitat and the cleanliness of the waters. Shoreline and pier angling are on offer for most part of the year and there are charter boats available for hire. Ask locally for more info.

GET YOUR TOGS ON AND GO FOR A SWIM

If you fancy a swim there is no shortage of great beaches around, but if you’re not sure about the West Cork water temperatures, then there are other options! There is a swimming pool at The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery or why not check out the leisure club at The Clonakilty Park Hotel, which is complete with pool, gym and more. There’s also the fantastic recently refurbished 25m public swimming pool in nearby Dunmanway.

JUNGLE CITY

Clonakilty was an official ‘Jungle City’ in 2012 and over 20 jungle animals are still to be found all over the town. Some, like the elephants and crocodiles, are easier to spot but the fun is discovering an exotic bird in a tree or an unusual tiger while you go about your daily shopping or walk around the town. Look out for Jungle City maps in outlets around town.

HISTORICAL TRAIL THROUGH CLONAKILTY

Clonakilty is full of history and there is a landmark around every corner. A stroll around the town will show you how rich in history the streets are – from the Kilty Stone, to the Town Gallows and Fever Hospital. Call into the Tourist Office for a map or alternatively go to discoverireland.ie. Pop into the excellent West Cork Regional Museum on Western Road to find out about the possibility of guided tours.

Timoleague and Courtmacsherry

TIMOLEAGUE is a picturesque village, situated on the Kinsale to Clonakilty coast road (the R600). Perched on the edge of a long sea inlet, this inviting and friendly village is dominated by the ruins of a 13th century abbey. The abbey was founded by the Franciscan order in 1240 AD, on the site of a 6th century monastic settlement founded by Saint Molaga. The name Timoleague comes from the Irish for House of Molaga (Tigh Molaga). There are picnic tables (and public toilets) under the abbey and plenty of dining options in the village itself from eat-in to take-out, as well as a great playground and a charming old phone box for that perfect Insta pic!

COURTMACSHERRY village, just a few kilometres down the estuary from Timoleague (linked by a fully paved walk frequented by resident ducks), is one of the true gems of West Cork – it has a wealth of natural beauty and boasts a wide range of leisure activities for the visitor, such as fishing, boating, second-to-none whale watching opportunities, kayaking and walking, as well as bars and places to eat including a sea-front hotel, public tennis court, safe beach, playground and beautiful woods with popular swimming coves. The village also has the prestige and benefit of it’s own RNLI lifeboat and dedicated crew.

THE SEVEN HEADS PENINSULA

Driving the Seven Heads is a most scenic journey. It is a deeply indented and rugged coastline that stretches from Timoleague through Courtmacsherry, around Dunworley Bay and on to Ballinglanna. Route maps are available in most shops for walkers and show the different routes and their distances.

MICHAEL COLLINS CENTRE

The Michael Collins Centre, is listed as one of the country’s top 10 visitor attractions and recently won Ireland’s Next Top Visitor Attraction for 2023 on the TG4 series Beidh Mé Ar Ais. It is located at Castleview, Clonakilty. Owned and run by relatives of Michael Collins himself the museum and interpretative centre runs live slide shows daily by local historians telling the story of Michael Collins and depicting that time in history; as well as having a collection on show of over 150 items of historical interest and memorabilia. A replica of the ambush at Beal na Blath is also on site complete with replicas of three of the four vehicles that were involved including an armoured car; Collins’ touring car and a troop lorry. The centre is open from June to mid-September, Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday). See michaelcollinscentre.com for more info and presentation start times.

GECKO ADVENTURES

Gecko Adventures are based in Courtmacsherry where they offer lessons and courses in windsurfing, kitesurfing kayaking and sailing. They also offer stand-up paddle boarding, kids camps and other packages. A new addition this year is an inflatable water park suitable for kids aged six and up. All classes and times are posted on geckoadventures.ie or email [email protected] for more.

BIRDWATCHING

The mudflats of the Timoleague Estuary are a haven for birds and birdwatchers. Note: If birdwatching is your thing, then you should also visit the estuary at Rosscarbery. For info on birdwatching tours, see www.shearwaterwildlifetours.com

ABBEYMAHON ABBEY

Soak up the historic ambience of Abbeymahon Abbey near Timoleague which was founded in 1172 by the King of Desmond, Dermot MacCormac MacCarthy. It was colonised by a group of Cistercian Monks for over a century. It is amazing to think that the stone-walled structure has survived so many centuries.

LOCAL CHURCHES

The Catholic church in the village boasts a Harry Clarke stained glass window that is well worth a look. Meanwhile, the Church of Ireland boasts incredible interior mosaics, many of which were donated by an Indian prince. A major restoration project was launched recently to restore the mosaics with superb results.

TIMOLEAGUE ABBEY

Visit the magnificent remains of a Franciscan Friary which was built in 1240 AD. Friars lived in the Abbey until 1629. The Friary was burnt by Cromwellian Soldiers in 1642. All the stained glass has been destroyed but the magnificent stonework architecture can still be admired.

BEAUTIFUL BEACHES

The area around Timoleague and Courtmacsherry boasts some incredibly beautiful and secluded beaches and coves. Broad Strand, Blind Strand, Simons Cove, Dunworley, Maloney’s beach are just a few worth visiting. If you’re lucky a mobile sauna or seaweed bath that frequents these spots might be in-situ when you visit.

Ardfield, Rathbarry and Castlefreke

ARDFIELD is a small village outside Clonakilty and is within five minutes’ drive of several beaches, including Red Strand, Sandscove and Dunnycove near Dunmore. Local amenities include a church, post office, pub, tennis courts and a school.

RATHBARRY is a scenic village located between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery and was once the home of Lord Carbery. Rathbarry has been the recipient of various environmental and Tidy Towns awards. There’s also a coffee kiosk here, picnic tables and lots of grassy areas for picnickers, not to forget the local peacocks and peahens who attract plenty of attention!

CASTLEFREKE, situated between Rathbarry and Owenahincha, has some great walks in the woods, trails and alongside the local beaches. Castlefreke itself is one of Ireland’s most imposing castles, and in recent years the owners have carried out extensive restoration work. Although there is no public access to the grounds it’s very easy to spot from surrounding roads and is well worth a trip just to take in the view and imagine the history that has gone before.

RATHBARRY MUSEUM

Rathbarry is a quaint, proud village, which has a delightful assortment of things to see from Lady Carbery’s Well to the white limestone Celtic Cross which is over 30ft high and which was erected in memory of the ninth Earl of Carbery. There is also a wonderful woodland walk from Castlefreke up to Rathbarry Church (now in ruins). The museum is located adjacent to the post office and shop and depicts life and events of the past in the community. Opening times are from 9-6pm (enquiries at local shop).

GALLEY HEAD LIGHTHOUSE

Galley Head Lighthouse gives superb views over the ocean. The lighthouse was built in 1875 and it was from here that the keepers would have witnessed the tragic loss of the Lusitania in 1915. It is also claimed that Ray Bradbury based his story ‘The Fog Horn’ on a reported sighting of a giant sea serpent off Galley Head in the 1800s. For an authentic experience, why not hire a keeper’s cottage for the weekend. See www.greatlighthouses.com or www.irishlandmark.com/property/galley-head-lightkeepers-house

CASTLEFREKE WOODS AND TRAILS

Between Rathbarry and Owenahincha, Castlefreke has some great walks through woods, trails and alongside the local beaches. Castlefreke castle – a gothic ruin which was burnt by Cromwellian forces in 1648 – is one of Ireland’s most imposing ruins and although there is no access to the building or grounds it’s very easy to find and spot from surrounding roads. Castlefreke woods are State-owned and have a marked trail showing both a linear and a circuit walk.

RATHBARRY SPRIGGING SCHOOL

The Sprigging School was initiated by Lady Carbery in 1825 during a worldwide revival of lace-making. The lace from this school was known as ‘sprigging’ lace because its pattern was shaped like a sprig or a spray. Learn how this lace was made, the poor environment in which it was made and the utensils and equipment used in its manufacture. Open seven days a week from 9-6pm (enquiries at local shop).

LONG STRAND

There are many walks around Clonakilty, but to walk the beach at Long Strand, Owenahincha, and to explore the sand dunes, is a wonderful way to spend some time. Whether you take a pleasurable stroll or a mad scramble, it’s a great way to get in touch with nature and get a lungful of sea air. Afterwards you could enjoy a relaxing coffee or some delicious fish and chips from The Fish Basket restaurant which is located at the western end of the beach. The road in the area has been improved to cater for walkers and from the car park you can take the woodland trail over the hill to Castlefreke, taking in the Earl of Carbery’s cross on the way.

Rosscarbery

This picturesque village, about halfway between Clonakilty and Leap – is a truly beautiful location with the main N71 causeway running between the lagoon and the tidal estuary. Beaches, fishing, pubs, restaurants (from fine dining to family-friendly), a hotel (which also boasts one of the region’s most popular food trucks), pitch & putt, kayaking, walks and more ... it’s amazing how much is packed into this small but perfect village!

THE LAGOON ACTIVITY CENTRE

Make a splash at this hugely popular outdoor water park where a rib will transfer people out to the park, which is suitable for those aged eight and upwards, with slides, bouncy castles, trampolines, running platforms, wipeout balls and more. Capacity for around 100 people at a time. The centre also rents paddle boats, kayaks and rowing boats and has full changing facilities and showers on site. There’s something here for all ages with food also available. Pre-booking necessary. See lagoonactivitycentre.ie

ST FACHTNA’S CATHEDRAL

Dating from the 1600s, St Fachtna’s Church of Ireland cathedral is unique for two reasons: it’s the country’s smallest cathedral, and it’s the only cathedral in Ireland in which the bellringers can be seen from inside. It’s well worth a look.

PITCH AND PUTT

Located at the back of the Warren Strand on Rosscarbery Bay, this Rosscarbery Pitch and Putt Club boasts two 18-hole links courses featuring a unique selection of holes amid the sand dunes.

CASTLE SALEM AND THE QUAKER GRAVEYARD

Visit the amazing Castle Salem near Rosscarbery – possibly Ireland’s best preserved 15th century castle. Built in 1470 by Catherine, daughter of the Earl of Desmond, the castle has been carefully restored and maintained by the Daly family. Marvel at the 11ft thick walls or rent the converted barn for a weekend getaway. There is a tranquil Quaker Graveyard nearby.

SMUGGLERS COVE GOLF, ADVENTURES AND NEW REBEL RAMPAGE!

So many fun activities for the whole family; a state-of-the-art astro turf, 18-hole crazy golf course; a permanent, specially-designed wooden maze which is augmented during the summer months to include a bigger, more challenging maze cut into a nearby field of corn; Ireland’s first Summer Tubing Park, offering plenty of thrills over four tracks varying in length from 50 to 100 metres. Pre-booking is essential for the tubing experience which lasts 50 minutes and the minimum age is eight years old. And brand new for 2024 – Rebel Rampage is Ireland’s first outdoor inflatable obstacle course, also including kids’ driving school and kids’ inflatable park. There is an on-site café for when you need a break! The centre opens daily from 10.30 to 6pm. See smugglerscove.ie

THE LAGOON WALK

Take a gentle scenic stroll around the lagoon in Rosscarbery. The walk will take you over the causeway and around the lagoon. This is paved and particularly suitable for people who are pushing buggies. Look out for the information boards that give details about the local and migratory birds you may see in the area.

WARREN STRAND

The Warren Strand in Rosscarbery is a gem of a beach in a gem of a location. It is family-friendly with safe bathing and there are numerous rock pools for the kids to explore. For extra safety there is a lifeguard on duty during peak season and there are toilet facilities at the back of the beach. If you prefer to try your hand at fishing, the pier on the western side is a popular angling spot. The walk from the Celtic Ross Hotel to the pier is popular with locals and visitors alike, as is the Warren cliff walk on the eastern side of the beach.

CARRIGFADDA HILL WALK – REENASCREENA

The Carrigfadda Hill Walk is a linear walk of about 3.7km. It has a steep climb to the summit where there is a seven- metre high Marian Year cross erected. There are about 320 wooden and stone steps making the climb easier and the view from the summit is a panoramic vista from the Old Head of Kinsale to the Mizen Head.

ENJOY A FARM TOUR

West Cork Farm Tours is a superb way to visit actual working farms in the area, which is renowned for having some of the best in the country. It’s also great way to connect with the people who help to produce the food West Cork is renowned for! Pre-booked tours usually last two hours. See westcorkfarmtours.com

