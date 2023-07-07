Things to See and Do in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas

CLONAKILTY'S location adds a lot to its attraction.

Within 10 minutes of five beaches, under an hour to Cork city, and surrounded by rolling green hills, it’s both near and far enough away from what we would consider ‘the Big Smoke’ of Cork to nurture its own unique identity. It’s a wonderful place to live and a fabulous place to visit.

Here is our list of things to see and do in the Clonakilty area, including Timoleague, Courtmacsherry, Ardfield, Rathbarry, Castlefreke and Rosscarbery.

This article originally appeared in our bumper Things to See and Do guide for West Cork in 2023. You can read the full guide via our ePaper at southernstar.ie/epaper

1. INCHYDONEY BEACH



Possibly one of the most beautiful beaches in West Cork (some would say Ireland!), Inchydoney is a blue flag, family friendly beach with vast expanses of sand and dunes. There are good surfing and bathing conditions and lifeguards on duty during the peak seasons. Why not learn to surf like a pro at Inchydoney Surf School? Expert lessons for beginners to advanced surfers. All equipment provided and the school is approved by the Irish Surfing Association (ISA). See inchydoneysurfschool.com. There’s usually several food truck options here also, not to mention the magnificent Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa resort.

2. WEST CORK MODEL RAILWAY VILLAGE



Step back in time and see how people lived and worked in days gone by in 1940s West Cork. This unique attraction will delight all ages showcasing handcrafted model buildings and miniature trains. Take a spin on the road train through Clonakilty town. Facilities on site include mini diggers, remote control boats, play areas and café/gift shop. Open daily. www.modelvillage.ie

3. MICHAEL COLLINS HOUSE MUSEUM



The Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty is located in a wonderfully restored Georgian building at No.7 Emmet Square. The museum tells the story of Ireland’s struggle for independence focusing on Tadgh an Asna, O’Donovan Rossa and of course, Michael Collins. As well as a number of displays there is an audio-visual room and a gift shop. Open Tues-Sat 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) and visitors to the museum can pre-book a time slot on michaelcollinshouse.ie. For more information contact (023) 8858676. History buffs will also be interested in visiting Michael Collins’ birthplace at Woodfield near Lisavaird.

4. SHOPPING

Clonakilty is full of wonderful and unusual shops, boasting a magnificent array of products from handmade crafts to clothing, books, sweets, art, fishing tackle, jewellery and lots more. You could spend hours browsing (and buying!) while also enjoying some classic West Cork banter with the friendly and helpful staff. The main thoroughfare has lots of attractive furniture to sit and take in the views, or enjoy a reviving coffee and several new restaurants have also opened up in the past while. Clonakilty was also the country’s first Autism Friendly Town and staff in many businesses are trained in this area.

5. A LITTLE PIECE OF FOOD HEAVEN

Clonakilty (and the wider West Cork area) is renowned for an attitude towards food based on quality, taste, sustainability and local ingredients from local producers. Scally’s SuperValu is a great example of this ethos in action. A food lover’s heaven, you’ll find an amazing range of cheeses, meats, fish, salads, breads and pastries, savouries, sweet treats, pre-prepared dishes and much more sourced from just around the corner and from further afield. If you’re planning a meal at home, a dinner party or a picnic this summer, you’ll be spoilt for choice! The Clon area isn’t short of amazing eateries either – whether it’s a family-friendly, slap-up meal or something more intimate, or simply a quick takeaway, you won’t be left wanting in terms of choice or quality!

6. JUNGLE CITY

Clonakilty was an official Jungle City in 2012 and over 20 jungle animals are still to be found all over the town. Some, like the elephants and crocodiles, are easier to spot but the fun is discovering an exotic bird in a tree or an unusual tiger while you go about your daily shopping or walk around the town. Look out for Jungle City maps in outlets around town.

7. GET IN THE SPIRIT OF THINGS!

Immerse yourself in a unique sensory experience by booking a behind- the-scenes tour at the wonderful Clonakilty Distillery. A must see for anyone wanting the hands-on experience of how to make a great whiskey. Combining world class visitor facilities, the very best in multi- media presentation and expert guides, visitors will experience first-hand the smell, sound, feel and taste of a distillery creating genuine Irish spirits. Visitors can learn all about the grain-to-glass distillation processes and admire the state-of-the-art building while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the distillery up-close and personal. For a more in-depth experience visitors can partake in Munster’s only gin school, learning all about the gin-making process and distilling their own bespoke bottle of gin. See clonakiltydistillery.ie

8. STAINED GLASS PARADISE

You do not have to be an avid church goer to appreciate a visit to the Clonakilty Catholic Church. The architecture and stained glass alone attract so much warranted attention that there are now pamphlets on offer at the church giving visitors details on the glass – which are artworks in themselves. You can also see a stained glass window by the famed artist Harry Clarke in the Church of the Nativity in nearby Timoleague.

9. FEELING ADVENTUROUS?



Clonakilty Park Adventure Centre & Adventure Golf is the perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon this summer. Welcoming families, groups, sports teams and tours with something for all ages. Thrill seekers can jump, climb, zip and scream around the two-level high ropes course. For those who want to keep their feet on the ground, a round of maritime themed golf. Finish off with delicious pizza from the wonderful Food Truck @ The Park. www.clonakiltyadventurecentre.ie Phone: 023-8834141.

10. OPEN WATER SWIMMING

The beaches around Clonakilty are popular spots for many of the local open water swimming groups who hit the water all year round. In places like Broad Strand, Blind Strand (near Courtmacsherry) and Duneen (near Dunmore) in particular you’re nearly always likely to find someone to buddy up with and take a dip with. Jellyfish Surf Shop in Clonakilty has all your watersports and swimming needs catered for from wet suits to dry robes.

11. FARMERS MARKET

Visit the Farmer’s Market in Emmet Square each Friday to get the best of produce ranging from meat, vegetables and bread to art, coffee and home baking.

12. GO FOR A RUN!

Clonakilty boasts a wealth of great walking and running routes and is home to the popular Waterfront Marathon so there’s a great culture of running and fitness in the area. It has one of country’s weekly 5k parkrun events. These walk/run events take place every Saturday morning and are open to all and every fitness level. It is advisable to check on parkrun.ie. If you’re going for a run on the roads, be sure to wear hi-vis safety clothing and take all necessary precautions in terms of traffic. Enjoy!

13. FLOWER POWER

Clonakilty enjoys a great reputation in the national Tidy Towns competition regularly scooping the top prizes. A stroll through the town will show why, with fabulous flower displays outside premises, and a real attention to detail.

14. CLONAKILTY BLACKPUDDING VISITOR CENTRE



Discover the story behind the world-famous Clonakilty Blackpudding at its visitor centre on the edge of the town which is open seven days a week. Learn about the secret recipe that dates back to the late 1800’s and remains the same to this day by taking a self-guided and interactive audio tour around the visitor centre in their purpose-built facility. As well as finding out about blackpudding, there’s also a fantastic chance to see what life was like in rural Ireland back in the late 1880s. This is a family friendly experience, suitable for all ages and best of all it finishes up with some delicious Clonakilty treats! It takes an hour in all (interactive element approx. 35-45 mins) Open Monday – Saturday, 9.30am-5pm (last entry 4pm). Booking is essential. See clonakiltyvisitorcentre.ie for more or call 023 8834835.

15. MOVIE TIME!



Clonakilty Park Cinema, located on the ground of the Clonakilty Park Hotel, offers all the latest blockbuster movies for young and old movie goers alike. Perfect for a rainy West Cork afternoon or if you need some chilled-out evening entertainment. The cinema also cater for children’s birthday parties, contact us for more info. Open seven days. Online booking recommended during peak times. www.clonakiltyparkcinema.ie Phone: 023-8834141.

16. GONE FISHING!

Fishing in the Ring Estuary and Clonakilty Bay is well renowned in the angling community as being some of the best fishing there is due to the diverse natural habitat and the cleanliness of the waters. Shoreline and pier angling are on offer for most part of the year and there are charter boats available for hire.

17. PLAY A ROUND OF GOLF

West Cork has some of the finest and most scenic golf courses in Europe. Whether you are playing a round at the parkland nine-hole courses at Dunmore Golf Club overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, or at Clonakilty Golf Club,

which has the tranquil Arigideen River running through it, or if you’re perfecting your swing at Rosscarbery Driving Range or simply enjoying a round of Pitch and Putt overlooking Warren Strand, you will have a memorable day.

18. HISTORICAL TRAIL THROUGH CLONAKILTY

Clonakilty is full of history and there is a landmark around every corner. A stroll around the town will show you how rich in history the streets are – from the Kilty Stone, to the Town. Gallows and Fever Hospital. Call into the Tourist Office for a map or alternatively go to discoverireland.ie. Pop into the West Cork Regional Museum on Western Road to find out about the possibility of guided tours.

19. GET YOUR TOGS ON AND GO FOR A SWIM

If you fancy a swim there is no shortage of great beaches around, but if you’re not sure about the West Cork water temperatures, then there are other options! There is a swimming pool at The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery or why not check out the leisure club at The Clonakilty Park Hotel, which is complete with pool, gym and more. There’s also the fantastic recently refurbished public swimming pool in nearby Dunmanway.

ARDFIELD | RATHBARRY | CASTLEFREKE

20. GALLEY HEADLIGHTHOUSE



Galley Head Lighthouse gives superb views over the ocean. The lighthouse was built in 1875 and it was from here that the keepers would have witnessed the tragic loss of the Lusitania in 1915. It is also claimed that Ray Bradbury based his story ‘The Fog Horn’ on a reported sighting of a giant sea serpent off Galley Head in the 1800s. For an authentic experience, why not hire a keeper’s cottage for the weekend. See www.greatlighthouses.com or www.irishlandmark.com/property/galley-head-lightkeepers-house

21. RATHBARRY SPRIGGING SCHOOL

The Sprigging School was initiated by Lady Carbery in 1825 during a worldwide revival of lace-making. The lace from this school was known as ‘sprigging’ lace because its pattern was shaped like a sprig or a spray. Learn how this lace was made, the poor environment in which it was made and the utensils and equipment used in its manufacture. Open seven days a week from 9-6pm (enquiries at local shop).

22. CASTLEFREKE WOODS AND TRAILS



Between Rathbarry and Owenahincha, Castlefreke has some great walks through woods, trails and alongside the local beaches. Castlefreke castle – a gothic ruin which was burnt by Cromwellian forces in 1648 – is one of Ireland’s most imposing ruins and although there is no access to the building or grounds it’s very easy to find and spot from surrounding roads. Castlefreke woods are State-owned and have a marked trail showing both a linear and a circuit walk.

23. RATHBARRY MUSEUM

Rathbarry is a quaint, proud village, which has a delightful assortment of things to see from Lady Carbery’s Well to the white limestone Celtic Cross which is over 30ft high and which was erected in memory of the ninth Earl of Carbery. There is also a wonderful woodland walk from Castlefreke up to Rathbarry Church (now in ruins). The museum is located adjacent to the post office and shop and depicts life and events of the past in the community. Opening times are from 9 6pm (enquiries at local shop).

24. LONG STRAND



There are many walks around Clonakilty, but to walk the beach at Long Strand, Owenahincha, and to explore the sand dunes, is a wonderful way to spend some time. Whether you take a pleasurable stroll or a mad scramble, it’s a great way to get in touch with nature and get a lungful of sea air. Afterwards you could enjoy a relaxing coffee or some delicious fish and chips from The Fish Basket restaurant which is located at the western end of the beach. The road in the area has been improved to cater for walkers and from the car park you can take the woodland trail over the hill to Castlefreke, taking in the Earl of Carbery’s cross on the way.

25. THE SEVEN HEADS PENINSULA

Driving the Seven Heads is a most scenic journey. It is a deeply indented and rugged coastline that stretches from Timoleague through Courtmacsherry, around Dunworley Bay and on to Ballinglanna. Route maps are available in most shops for walkers and show the different routes and their distances.

26. TIMOLEAGUE ABBEY



Visit the magnificent remains of a Franciscan Friary which was built in 1240 AD. Friars lived in the Abbey until 1629. The Friary was burnt by Cromwellian Soldiers in 1642. All the stained glass has been destroyed but the magnificent stonework architecture can still be admired.

27. ART IN LOCAL CHURCHES

The Catholic church in the village boasts a Harry Clarke stained glass window that is well worth a look. Meanwhile, the Church of Ireland boasts incredible interior mosaics, many of which were donated by an Indian prince. A major restoration project was launched recently to restore the mosaics with superb results. The key for the church is kept in the local post office and it’s well worth a look.

28. MICHAEL COLLINS CENTRE

The Michael Collins Centre, is listed as one of the country’s top 10 visitor attractions and recently won Ireland’s Next Top Visitor Attraction for 2023 on the TG4 series Beidh Mé Ar Ais. It is located at Castleview, Clonakilty. Owned and run by relatives of Michael Collins himself the museum and interpretative centre runs live slide shows daily by local historians telling the story of Michael Collins and depicting that time in history; as well as having a collection on show of over 150 items of historical interest and memorabilia. A replica of the ambush at Beal na Blath is also on site complete with replicas of three of the four vehicles that were involved including an armoured car; Collins’ touring car and a troop lorry. The centre is open from June to mid-September, Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday). See michaelcollinscentre.com for more and for specific presentation start times.

29. GECKO ADVENTURES

Gecko Adventures are based in Courtmacsherry where they offer lessons and courses in windsurfing, kitesurfing kayaking and sailing. They also offer stand-up paddle boarding, kids camps and other packages. A new addition this year is an inflatable water park suitable for kids aged six and up. All classes and times are posted on geckoadventures.ie or email [email protected] for more.

30. BIRDWATCHING

The mudflats of the Timoleague Estuary are a haven for birds and birdwatchers. Note: If birdwatching is your thing, then you should also visit the estuary at Rosscarbery. For info on birdwatching tours, see www.shearwaterwildlifetours.com

31. ABBEYMAHON ABBEY

Soak up the historic ambience of Abbeymahon Abbey near Timoleague which was founded in 1172 by the King of Desmond, Dermot MacCormac MacCarthy. It was colonised by a group of Cistercian Monks for over a century. It is amazing to think that the stone- walled structure has survived so many centuries.

32. BEAUTIFUL BEACHES

The area around Timoleague and Courtmacsherry boasts some incredibly beautiful and secluded beaches and coves. Broad Strand, Blind Strand, Simons Cove, Dunworley, Maloney’s beach are just a few worth visiting. If you’re lucky a mobile sauna or seaweed bath that frequents these spots might be in-situ when you visit.

33. WHALE AND DOLPHIN WATCHING TOURS



The seas off the Courtmacsherry coast are rich in marine life. Some of the most memorable whale and dolphin activity can be seen in these waters. Enjoy a guided whale watching and dolphin watching tours from the harbour of Courtmacsherry with Atlantic Whale and Wildlife Tours. See atlanticwhaleandwildlifetours.com.

ROSSCARBERY

34. THE LAGOON ACTIVITY CENTRE



Make a splash at this hugely popular outdoor water park where a rib will transfer people out to the park, which is suitable for those aged eight and upwards, with slides, bouncy castles, trampolines, running platforms, wipeout balls and more. Capacity for around 100 people at a time. The centre also rents paddle boats, kayaks and rowing boats and has full changing facilities and showers on site. There’s something here for all ages with food also available. Pre booking necessary. See lagoonactivitycentre.ie

35. PIER FUN!

There’s something special about Rosscarbery’s pier which, in summer months, is full of activity. It’s the ideal spot for a dip or some mackerel fishing, followed by a picnic or BBQ – just remember leave no trace!

36. THE LAGOON WALK

Take a gentle scenic stroll around the lagoon in Rosscarbery. The walk will take you over the causeway and around the lagoon. This is paved and particularly suitable for people who are pushing buggies. Look out for the information boards that give details about the local and migratory birds you may see in the area.

37. ENJOY A FARM TOUR

West Cork Farm Tours is a superb way to visit actual working farms in the area, which is renowned for having some of the best in the country. It’s also great way to connect with the people who help to produce the food West Cork is renowned for! Pre-booked tours usually last two hours. See westcorkfarmtours.com

38. PITCH AND PUTT



Located at the back of the Warren Strand on Rosscarbery Bay, this Rosscarbery Pitch and Putt Club boasts two 18-hole links courses featuring a unique selection of holes amid the sand dunes.

39. CASTLE SALEM AND THE QUAKER GRAVEYARD

Visit the amazing Castle Salem near Rosscarbery – possibly Ireland’s best preserved 15th century castle. Built in 1470 by Catherine, daughter of the Earl of Desmond, the castle has been carefully restored and maintained by the Daly family. Marvel at the 11ft thick walls or rent the converted barn for a weekend getaway. There is a tranquil Quaker Graveyard nearby.

40. WARREN STRAND

The Warren Strand in Rosscarbery is a gem of a beach and enjoys Blue Flag status. It is family-friendly with safe bathing and there are numerous rock pools for the kids to explore. There is a lifeguard on duty during peak season and toilet facilities. If you prefer to try your hand at fishing, the pier on the western side is a popular angling spot. The walk from the Celtic Ross Hotel to the pier is popular with locals and visitors alike, as is the Warren cliff walk on the eastern side of the beach.

41. ST FACHTNA’S CATHEDRAL

Dating from the 1600s, St Fachtna’s Church of Ireland cathedral is unique for two reasons: it’s the country’s smallest cathedral, and it’s the only cathedral in Ireland in which the bellringers can be seen from inside. It’s well worth a look.

42. CARRIGFADDA HILL WALK – REENASCREENA

The Carrigfadda Hill Walk is a linear walk of about 3.7km. It has a steep climb to the summit where there is a seven-metre high Marian Year cross erected. There are about 320 wooden and stone steps making the climb easier and the view from the summit is a panoramic vista from the Old Head of Kinsale to the Mizen Head.

43. SMUGGLERS COVE GOLF & ADVENTURE CENTRE



This is a state-of-the-art astro turf, 18-hole crazy golf course offering fun for all the family. There is also a golf driving range and an on-site cafe for when you need a break. A permanent, specially designed wooden maze offers great fun and this is augmented during the summer months by a bigger, more challenging maze cut into a nearby field of corn. A new attraction in recent years, is Ireland’s first Summer Tubing Park which offers plenty of thrills over four tracks varying in length from 50 to 100 meters. The Tubing Park is like a snow-free ski run where people sit into our bright coloured tubes and enjoy a unique ride downhill. The tracks all offer a different experience. Pre-booking is essential for the tubing experience which lasts 50 minutes and the minimum age is eight-years-old. The centre opens daily from 10.30 to 6pm. See smugglerscove.ie

