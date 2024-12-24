‘There are people with nothing in the fridge at the end of the week’

POVERTY is far more prevalent in West Cork, and throughout the country, than people might imagine, with some people living in shocking and dire conditions.

That’s according to St Vincent de Paul (SVP) South West’s regional president, Mary Frances Behan, who said that their volunteers come to the help of people who are barely surviving day-to-day, and who are dealing with serious deprivation.

She warned that exorbitant food and fuel costs are pushing struggling families and individuals to the brink of despair as calls for assistance have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

With the cost-of-living crisis deepening, the charity is reporting that more people than ever are seeking help in the run up to the festive and throughout the winter season, with over 4,645 calls for help from struggling families and individuals in Cork during the month of October.

This is expected to reach a peak of over 1,650 calls per week this month as the Society has revealed significant numbers of people in Cork are reaching out to them seeking assistance as they struggle to cope with sky-high costs for food and basic utilities, coupled with consistently high energy and fuel costs.

‘SVP recommended in a pre-budget submission that social welfare recipients should receive an increase of a minimum of €20 per week to match 2019 levels, however, the Government only increased payments by €12, meaning there is still some way to go to bridge the gap as people are still struggling massively,’ said Mary Frances.

‘The overriding theme we are seeing this year is that, in addition to struggling and vulnerable people, the cost-of-living crisis is really squeezing lower and even middle-income workers as their expenses continue to rise whilst their earnings remain the same. We are receiving calls from people who are in despair every day as they struggle they with exorbitant living expenses for them and their families,’ said Mary Frances.

People in this category, she said, are hugely apologetic when they reach out for help as they feel they should be able to cope as they’ve always been financially independent.

‘They are working very hard, but they are earning what’s considered below a living wage so when something happens like a car breaking down, it’s catastrophic,’ she said.

There are five SVP conferences in West Cork: Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry, Bandon, and Dunmanway.

Helen Dempsey, former area president and Skibbereen member agreed they’re assisting more and more middle income workers who simply don’t have enough money to meet all outgoings.

‘There are people who just can’t afford to turn the heating on, and they’re freezing in their homes, or who have nothing left in the fridge at the end of the week. This is what’s happening out there,’ she said.

However, Helen and Mary Frances highlighted the support the charity – founded in Ireland in 1844 and the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland – receives locally.

‘It is heartening to know that people can move from a place of hope and helplessness to a place of strength when they reach out to us for help,’ said Mary Frances.

SVP also provides assistance with education, said Helen.

‘It’s something we feel very strongly about, that no child should be excluded from education, or have to drop out just because they can’t afford it,’ she said.

‘For many families, every single €5 is accounted for and very able students have had to drop out of college because things like their travel expenses have put too much financial pressure on the family. That’s where we come in, helping these young people stay in education,’ added Mary Frances.

In addition to providing direct assistance to those in need, caring for the homeless, providing social housing, operating holiday homes and other social support activities, the Society promotes community self-sufficiency, enabling people to help themselves.

Any assistance offered by the Society is given in a non-judgemental spirit, based on the needs of the individual or family seeking help, and Helen urged anyone in need to ‘reach out.’

‘Anyone struggling, should contact us. We are there to give people the support they need. Discretion and confidentiality are always assured,’ she said.

For those who can afford to give, Mary Frances stressed that every €10 can make a huge difference.

‘We are also always looking for good people to join our organisation with a variety of roles available including in our retail shops, visiting people, book work etc,’ she said.

• For more information, including the car draw, see svp.ie.