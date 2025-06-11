‘The RNLI, undaunted, always comes’

Now 200 years in operation, Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat volunteer crews have saved 251 lives.

Generations of lifeboat volunteers that have protected so many over the past 200 years were honoured over the weekend in Courtmacsherry, with the unveiling of a special commemorative plaque that will serve as a lasting tribute and legacy to their decades of bravery and selflessness.

The plaque was unveiled at the pier by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday afternoon, and marked a special weekend of celebrations in the scenic village on the bicentenary of the first lifeboat stationed in Courtmacsherry in 1825, The Plenty.

On a bright but breezy afternoon, the Taoiseach and his wife Mary, made the short journey from their holiday residence in the village to the pier where they met with locals and visitors alike because, as the Taoiseach said, ‘When I first came to Courtmacsherry, quite a number of years ago, when I started going out with my wife Mary, I learned very quickly that I had to go out with Courtmacsherry too!’

The sizeable crowd were also addressed by Cllr Gillian Coughlan, as well as Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan, Brian O’Dwyer, the operations manager at Courtmacsherry RNLI, and Ian Binner, representing the RNLI.

Also present were Captain Darragh Kirwan of the Irish Naval Service along with Cllrs Ann Bambury and John Michael Foley. At the outset, the MC Vincent O’Donovan expressed sympathy to the local RNLI branch chairperson Barry O’Flynn and his family, on the unexpected passing of Barry’s son Alan.

In a wide ranging address that reflected the heroism and exceptional service of the volunteers, Micheál Martin said that the RNLI ‘powerfully exemplifies the best proofs of volunteerism, which has been the cornerstone of strong and cohesive communities the length and breadth of our country.’

‘The story of the RNLI is one of incredible heroism and courage. Your lifesavers have been answering the call to rescue those in peril for the last two centuries, in many instances risking their own lives in the process. Day or night, whether in calm seas or in ferocious storms, the RNLI, undaunted, always comes to save those in danger.’ The Taoiseach thanked the volunteers ‘personally’ for their selflessness: ‘The lifeboat service is not just a public service, it is a vocation, it is a labour of love, and it is a vital component at the heart of any coastal community.’

He noted that since 1825 the village lifeboat has been crewed by a ‘multitude’ of locals from the close-knit community, in a tradition that ‘exemplifies the great meithal spirit which Ireland is renowned for, and generations of many families here in Courtmacsherry and the surrounding region have served loyally and diligently.

Lifeboat operations manager with the Courtmacsherry RNLI, Brian O’Dwyer, paid tribute to all of those involved in the celebrations: ‘It is important that we mark this occasion in recognition of all of the volunteers, who manned each of the 12 lifeboats provided to our community by the RNLI since 1825. Only two years ago, we had the honour of receiving the most recent lifeboat from the RNLI and furthermore have the principal donor Val Adnams name the lifeboat here in Courtmacsherry. On that note, it is remarkable that the RNLI for 200 years has been supported only through voluntary contributions and the voluntary commitment of crews and fundraisers from communities like ours.’

During her address, deputising for the mayor, Cllr Joe Carroll, Cllr Gillian Coughlan suggested that the shared experiences of West Cork and the north of Ireland could be explored, as in 1825 the first lifeboat was placed not only in Courtmacsherry, but also in Newcastle in County Down. She added that, since 1825, ‘The people of this community have shown remarkable courage and resilience, responding to the call of help in times of crisis. We are here today to honour those who have served, past and present and to express our deep gratitude to the families and to the communities, who have supported them. It is thanks to your dedication and to the generosity of so many who support the RNLI through voluntary contributions that this proud tradition continues here in this proud village.’

The other speakers on the day, both Ian Binner, (representing the RNLI), and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan referred to the generational tradition and legacy of the volunteers. Mr Binner noted that in 200 years, Courtmacsherry has launched 729 times and saved 251 lives, ‘a remarkable number of people that have been reunited with their families thanks to the selflessness, kindness, and courage of Courtmacsherry’s volunteer lifeboat crew’. Following the unveiling of the plaque, the ceremony concluded with a fly-by from the Irish coast guard, Shannon-based fixed-wing rescue aircraft, and a performance from the defences forces band.