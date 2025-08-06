Boats an ‘eyesore and risk to pier’

BOATS abandoned at a West Cork pier are unsightly and causing damage to the pier a councillor has claimed, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) raised the issue of six abandoned boats in Roaringwater Pier in Aughadown near Skibbereen at a meeting of the Western Division last week.

‘It’s a beautiful area and it’s a working pier and popular with locals who like to swim there at high tide but at the moment there are six abandoned boats there which are completely spoiling the area,’ said Cllr Cronin.

‘One boat is completely unseaworthy and blocking part of the public pier, while another boat arrived here to take shelter during Storm Ophelia and it’s been tied up ever since.’

She pointed out that significant damage has also been caused to the pier as the bilge keel of one boat moves up and down with the tide. ‘You can only see the damage from the seabed at low tide and the hole was made worse when a big stone was dislodged,’ she said.

‘Six boats is a lot for a small pier and I’m asking if we can get these boat owners to remove them as we don’t want to see this special area become a dumping ground for old boats.’

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said there was a similar problems in Schull in the past, but the erection of warning signs around the pier worked and most of the abandoned boats were removed.

Divisional manager Michael Lynch pointed out that if one can buy a boat then they should be able to get rid of them and that people shouldn’t be dumping boats in the first place.

‘People need to take responsibility for their own property,’ he said as he assured Cllr Cronin that officials will look into the matter.