CECAS public meeting over venue’s future

The team behind CECAS at Myross Wood House, Leap, a hugely ambitious project that enables rural community action on climate and the wider environment, has been informed by the property owners that they do not intend to renew the current lease for occupation of the building beyond July

2026.

This is being described as a devastating blow to the CECAS project which would bring to a halt public, community and business use of this landmark building and its adjoining protected woodland which has been managed for biodiversity and local people since 2021.

Ana Ospina, CECAS manager, said: ‘The board of Green Skibbereen CLG, which manages and operates CECAS, will continue to engage with the property owners with the aim of securing a longer-term future here, and is keen to explore any options which may allow us to remain on the property and to continue our vital work for climate, nature and the local community.’

Those who care about the work of CECAS at Myross Wood House, and ensuring its continued availability for the wider community, are invited to attend a public meeting at the premises on August 26th at 6.30pm.