The rise of the Claas Jaguar

CLAAS silage harvesters are synonymous with silage and maize harvesting in Ireland. The green and white, red rimmed Claas Jaguar harvesters have proved to be solid performers for Irish contractors for the past few decades, initially gaining traction in the mid ’80s. Since then the Jaguar has progressed through an incredible evolution to the current 900 series, type 498, topping out at a whopping 925hp with the current range topper Jaguar 990 – one of which is put through its paces with Troy Agricultural Contracting, Bandon.

The Claas Jaguar harvester story however starts from humble beginnings with the first Jaguar, the 60SF, released in 1973 with 120hp. This was replaced by the 213hp 80SF in 1976 which featured a wider drum and also saw the introduction of a blower. The harvester could be specified with or without a cab with the operator’s platform offset to the harvester. A hydrostatic lever controlled ground speed with harvester header and shoot controls allocated to five separate levers to the operators right. A pillar to the left of the operator housed three dials and warning lights.

The introduction of the 600 series in 1983 was a significant transition for the Jaguar with the 690, 685, 680 and 675. These harvesters looked a world apart from their predecessors thanks to a newly designed sloping body, a new cab in inherited from Claas’ Dominator combines and a white over green paint scheme.

Mechanically, a metal detector and crop accelerator were introduced. For the operator, the header and shoot controls were located on the hydrostatic ground speed lever for the first time, centralising all the vital harvester functions.

The range was further upgraded in 1987 with the addition of the 685, 695SL and the 695Mega, powered by a V8 Twin Turbo 14l Mercedes generating an impressive 354hp. The harvester featured an improved cab as well as a V cutting cylinder with staggered knives.

Renowned for their power, these harvesters are prone to getting hot and overheating. If one was unfortunate enough to block the blower, the access area for clearing the tower between the blower and diesel tank blower is quite tight, often referred to as the ‘sweat box’.

A feature that is particularly helpful is the shoot swivel pedal on the floor, allowing the operator to adjust both the shoot and flap position simultaneously. The 360-degree windscreen wiper was first introduced on these harvesters and continues to be a design feature today.

