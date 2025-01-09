The new cars coming for 2025

THE new cars cycle, regardless of how individual markets are doing, is an always-turning wheel because of the length of time it takes to develop or redevelop any given model. For 2005 it is no different, and we have here a sampling of what to expect in Ireland during the year.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

Some are already in dealerships, others imminent, and a few coming towards the end of the year. The market share by engine type for 2024 in Ireland was Petrol 30%, Diesel 23%, Petrol Electric Hybrid 21%, Electric 14%, and Plug-In Electric Hybrid 10%.

Even though growth in sales of pure battery electric vehicles took a dip, the high proportion of BEVs among the incoming nameplates show that commitment to electric cars in the industry remains very high.

ALFA ROMEO

The new Junior from Alfa is a small SUV with powertrains that will include all-electric power with 156hp and 240hp and petrol hybrid of 136hp. There is also an electric version of the executive Giulia on the way.

AUDI

The new Q6 e-tron electric SUV is the first Audi on a new dedicated electric platform. The new A5 liftback saloon and sportback replace the A4, in a very performance-look styling. A new A6 e-tron liftback sedan and avant wagon ups Audi’s executive electric car game.

BMW

The new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected from March 2025, in 170hp with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and an AWD with 300hp. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard in the new car, as is adaptive suspension. Replacement for the X3 and a new generation 3 Series are also coming.

BYD

The Seal U Super Hybrid is a plug-in SUV with AWD and a high level of standard specification and finish quality. The Sealion 7 high-performance, all-electric mid-size SUV is coming in Q1, to be followed in Q3 by a 5-door hatchback Dolphin Mini and crossover SUV Atto 2. Later in the year a mid-sized plug-in hybrid Seal 06 DM-i is coming in both saloon and estate versions.

CITROEN

The Citroen Ami is an urban electric quadricycle 2-seater with a range of just 75km on a charge. The cabin is weatherproof and heated. The new Citroen C3 with both petrol and electric versions has a chunky SUV-style look — power for the petrol version is a 1.2 turbo with 100hp, and the EV will have a rated range of up to 320km. There’s also a hybrid option.

CUPRA

New generation plug-in hybrid powertrains feature on the latest versions of the Formentor and Leon which have a strong new design. They can also be ordered with a turbo petrol engine as well as one with mild hybrid technology, and a diesel. An urban SUV, the Raval, based on the 2023 UrbanRebel concept is also on the way.

DACIA

Dacia’s new generation Duster SUV is available with AWD Terrain control and power options include new hybrid, petrol and LPG. The new Spring electric car is described as perfectly suited for urban use, with a 225km range. Keep an eye for the Bigster mid-size SUV.

DS

DS N°8 is the new DS Automobiles electric SUV Coupe flagship and will launch in Europe in mid-2025 with a rated range of up to 750km and power output as much as 350hp. There will be 2WD and AWD variants.

FIAT

The new Giga Panda and the Grande Panda are small urban SUVs, the Giga with a 7-seat configuration. Both will come with electric, and petrol versions, one a mild hybrid. The Fiat 500 is also planned to get a hybrid powertrain.

FORD

The Ford Explorer electric SUV represents the latest stage of the brand’s EV transition in Europe. Underpinnings are related to the VW ID.4 under a tech agreement between the two motor brands. An electric version of the Puma is next.

HONDA

Honda’s new HR-V SUV is styled to look more substantial than its predecessor, and the powertrain is a petrol hybrid with a total output of 131hp. Interior design deliberately emphasises traditional climate and audio switchgear and a relatively small touchscreen, to minimise distraction.

HYUNDAI

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a 3-row large electric SUV, and will feature the very clean slab-sided design similar to the latest Santa Fe, with a rated driving range of up to 620km and there will be RWD and AWD versions. A new urban electric car, the Inster, claims a driving range of up to 360km.

JEEP

The all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S is coming during the year with a claimed range of more than 600km. Specifications and prices for Ireland to come.

KIA

The new Kia EV3 follows in the design theme of the EV9, in three trims and with choice from two batteries for the lowest specification offering rated ranges of up to 436km and 607km respectively. The long-range battery is standard in the two higher spec cars. Next up is the EV5 compact SUV, and an EV4 saloon.

LAND ROVER

The Range Rover Electric is expected to arrive finally in 2025, built on the long wheelbase variant of the combustion powered car, with a revised suspension system. No details of range have been revealed, but there is speculation that the performance will be equivalent to the V8 petrol version.

MAZDA

Mazda’s new CX-80 flagship car in Europe is a 3-row SUV which can be configured for six or seven seats. Available in five grades, the car is powered by a 2.5 plug-in hybrid petrol engine outputting 327hp, or a 3.3 diesel with 254hp. All versions are AWD with 8-speed automatic transmissions.

MERCEDES-BENZ

A new G-Class will arrive in early 2025 and will include an all-electric variant. In Q2 there will be a Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 two-seater cabriolet. In Q3 the first battery-electric version of the four-door CLA Coupe is due, to be followed, in Q4, with a petrol-hybrid versions.

MG

MG in Ireland now have the all-electric Cyberster 2-seater, available with RWD and AWD powertrains. Power outputs range from 340hp to 503hp, with a claimed 3.2s sprint to 100km/h from the latter.

MINI

After an absence of nine years, the Mini Cooper Convertible will be rolling into showrooms again with first deliveries in early 2025. Two petrol engines, a 163hp version and a more powerful S model with 204hp.

NISSAN

A revised version of the Qashqai has distinctive changes to styling and updated connectivity. In addition to the e-Power hybrid powertrains, a new mild-hybrid 1.3 petrol engine has being introduced. Interiors have been revised to provide what the company calls a more premium feel.

OPEL

The new Opel Grandland is offered in both full electric and hybrid forms. The EV has rated ranges of 523km and 700km. The new Frontera B-segment SUV will replace the Crossland, and will be available both in fully electric and hybrid powertrains.

PEUGEOT

The new 5008 is a 7-seat SUV available with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains, the electric version offering up to 502km of range. A larger battery version with 668km range is coming and a long-range version of the Peugeot E-3008 will be also be available in the first quarter. Peugeot has completed its EV line-up with the Peugeot E-408, a fully electric version of its 408 with a range of up to 453km.

POLESTAR

The new Polestar 3 has a rated range of up to 631km. With 489hp available, the claimed sprint performance to 100km/h is 5s. The new Polestar 4 has 272hp and a rated range of 620km. The Polestar 2 has been changed from front wheel drive to RWD with a rated range now 554km and a significantly more powerful 274hp.

RENAULT

The Renault 4 E-Tech Electric unveiled at the Paris Motor Show is a B-segment urban crossover with original design cues from the iconic 4L brought into the 21st century. Coming in Q2, with two battery ranges of 300km and 400km. The R5 E-Tech Electric coming at the same time, is a very hip uptake on another small legendary Renault. The Symbioz compact SUV already on sale is powered by a 145hp full hybrid petrol.

SKODA

The new Elroq EV is expected here in April. Three battery options will be offered, with rated ranges of 370-560km. Initial cars are rear wheel drive, with an AWD coming later. The Enyaq electric SUV has been updated, badged Enyaq 85+ and available in two versions with rated range now up to 569km.

SMART

Due here before the end of 2025 is the third Smart arrival, the #5, described as a spacious and versatile premium mid-size SUV.

TOYOTA

The new Land Cruiser is a big difference in style but again powered by a 2.8 litre turbo diesel engine though now paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and capable of pulling up to three and a half tonnes. Noticeable changes include a boxy outside and more spacious interior.

VOLKSWAGEN

The new Tayron is due by the middle of the year, slotting below the Touareg. A choice from seven powertrains including two next-generation plug-in hybrid drives offering electric ranges of more than 100km and the car will be available with five or seven seats. An ID.2 long suggested is looking like production, bringing the brand’s EV efforts to ‘affordable’ cars.

VOLVO

The new EX 90 is the brand’s flagship, a large SUV that is fully electric. With 517hp offering a sub-5 seconds sprint to 100km/h the rated range is 604km. Up to seven seats can be specified.

XPENG

The G6, an all-electric mid-sized SUV, is the first model on the Irish market from Chinese maker Xpeng, launching in January. An all-electric mid-size SUV coupe, range is rated up to 625km.