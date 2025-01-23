‘The local star is always bigger’

Special guest Lisa Fallon shares Arsene Wenger anecdote that highlights importance of West Cork Sports Star Awards

CELEBRATING the sporting year in West Cork is an event laced with national, international and world-calibre athletes that has led to the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards being dubbed with the affectionate title of the 'Oscars of West Cork.'

The rich vein of sporting talent across so many disciplines is testament to the dedication of so many people that help to hone the skills of individuals that continue to highlight West Cork as the destination for sporting success at the highest stratum.

A traditional warm welcome was again provided by Helen Wycherley of the Celtic Ross Hotel, who reminded the guests that the awards were the brainchild of her father Jerry, who along with Con Downing, then editor of The Southern Star, fleshed out the event that has become part of the sporting fabric of West Cork, even though at the time, they reckoned if it lasted a decade, it would be a great achievement.

Now in its fourth decade, the awards haven't just sauntered through time, the standards continue to spiral to previous unimaginable and unbelievable success. Helen thanked Kieran McCarthy, sports editor of The Southern Star and John Paul McNamara of C103 for their dedication, not just to the annual awards but also to the various monthly winners and the Paudie Palmer Youth Award during the year.

The gala banquet at the Celtic Ross Hotel was yet another success with guest speaker Lisa Fallon, FIFA Global Development Advisor & Strategy Specialist, remarking it was a ‘genuine privilege’ to be present. She highlighted the coverage from both The Southern Star and C103, whom she added ‘provide the platform for the athletes to showcase their talents.’

Lisa charted her own journey in sport that she described as ‘a little bit unusual.’ Recalling her six years with Cork City FC she said, ‘There's a great responsibility for being from Cork, it's a unique place, an amazing place. The burden of the mentality when you come from Cork, that sense of origin and the West Cork Sports Awards really capture that. I'll be honest, I think throughout my career as well, that sense of origin has always really stood me in great stead and the talent that's in this room, and not just in this room tonight, but over the last 27 years (of the awards), is really something quite remarkable.’

Lisa spoke about her passion for coaching where she broke barriers as the first female coach, from her time with Cork City and Northern Ireland and with John Caulfield again, but this time with Galway FC, during which time she got the call to join FIFA.

A hushed audience heard of what was an inspiring journey where she was amongst the very elite of world football, yet, one of her biggest pressure zones was when her 15-year-old son asked her to take a training session for his U16 team. Lisa explained: ‘It's the stuff at local levels that defines us. The connections and values we build at home shape not only who we are but also the impact we have on others.’

Lisa also recalled great anecdotes including one when a group of Irish supporters, at the Paris Olympics last summer, identified her loudly whilst in the company of Arséne Wenger who said, ‘This is the difference between an international star and a local star. The local star is always bigger.’

To the sound of a drum roll, she then announced Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan as the 2024 Celtic Ross Hotel Sports Star of the Year award winners.

Unfortunately, due to his medical commitments, Paul was unable to attend and his award was accepted by his mother Trish on his behalf. In a heartfelt and gracious speech, Fintan said, ‘I think before tonight I had just as many of these (West Cork Sports Star Awards) as I had Olympic gold medals, so it's just kind of showing how prestigious the award is getting.

‘It is just a testament to the amount of talent that West Cork is producing and having nights like this to recognise that is so important. Coming back and just being with all you guys, the people from the club, our family, our neighbours, our friends, it's just always a nice way to say thanks for all the support we get, whether we're winning or losing or whether we're in Cork at the national championships or abroad. The love and support we get from all you guys is always amazing.’

Earlier, and not for the first time in his, life Hall of Fame inductee Niall Cahalane played a blinder during his address where sailing rather than football provided an extremely light-hearted moment.

Sports editor of The Southern Star Kieran McCarthy referred to his own 'front row seat to watch the sports people do what they do and put West Cork on the map.' He put the strength of sport in West Cork in context.

‘In 2024, West Cork sent seven locals to the Olympics, only four counties in Ireland sent more than that, so West Cork sent more than 28 other counties,’ he highlighted. Kieran reflected on the calibre of the award winners before introducing the various monthly winners from 2024.

During proceedings, C103 producer John Paul McNamara spoke about the Paudie Palmer Youth Award that was presented to kickboxer Oran Brady, which was preceded with a touching message from Paudie's daughter Claire; Clonakilty Soccer Club were presented with the Team of the Year award; Goleen Junior B football team received the Special Achievement award and Clonakilty RFC won the Club of the Year award.

The West Cork Sports Star monthly award winners were: David Harte (hockey); Kate Nolan (rugby); Conor Hourihane (Soccer); James O'Donovan (road bowling); Ruben Henry (soccer); Phil Healy (athletics); Nicola Tuthill (athletics); Padraig Reidy (GAA); Paul O'Donovan (rowing); Fintan McCarthy (rowing); Ciara O'Sullivan (camogie); Keith Cronin (rallying); Enya Breen (rugby); Méabh O'Donovan (LGFA) and Laura O'Mahony (LGFA).

The five nominees for the Paudie Palmer West Cork Sports Star Youth Award were Conor Vasallo (soccer), Evan Collins (kickboxing), Niamh Cotter (soccer), Oran Brady (kickboxing) and Eoin O'Callaghan (athletics).