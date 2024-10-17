‘The girls dug in, never gave up, never stopped believing and now we are county champions’

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 0-12

NAOMH ABÁN 1-8

BY GER McCARTHY

O’DONOVAN Rossa’s sensational trailblazers have hit new heights.

The high-flying Skibbereen club will enter the senior ranks for the first time in their history in 2025 having been crowned Cork LGFA Intermediate county champions following a pulsating one-point victory over Naomh Abán in Cloughduv.

Rossas were pushed all the way by a gallant Mid Cork team in a terrific county final that ebbed and flowed until the closing moments.

A crackling atmosphere, generated by a huge attendance, added to the occasion on Sunday with Rossas 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the conclusion of an even first half.

Then, 15-year-old Roisín Ní Liathain’s goal pushed the Ballyvourney club 1-8 to 0-8 ahead with 11 minutes to go. As they had done throughout the afternoon, utilising their brilliant defence, O’Donovan Rossa fought back.

Éabha O’Donovan converted frees either side of a Jessica Beechinor effort to level matters with two minutes remaining.

The loss of Allie Tobin, who was inspirational throughout, to a yellow card looked to have derailed O’Donovan Rossa’s hopes until ice-cool Éabha O’Donovan landed an injury-time score.

Lydia McDonagh’s late free dropped short and Rossas cleared before the final whistle heralded ecstatic scenes as the West Cork club celebrated joining the senior ranks.

***

An amazing run for the Skibbereen side that began back in 2018 with a junior C county title appeared to have peaked with junior A county, provincial and All-Ireland titles last year.

Now, winning an intermediate trophy and reaching the senior grade has topped Rossa’s 2023 efforts and their season is far from over.

Taking it all, after such a thrilling encounter, was difficult for O’Donovan Rossa manager James O’Donovan.

‘There is great belief in this group,’ O’Donovan said.

‘This was our 20th championship game between this and last year. We have that belief that we can get over the line.

‘When Naomh Abán got their goal and went three points up, it looked dodgy. But the girls dug in, never gave up, never stopped believing and now we are county champions.’

Knowing his forwards and midfielders would grab the headlines, James O’Donovan agreed that it was his superb defence that O’Donovan Rossa built yet another title-winning final on.

‘I have always said it, everything we have won and where we have gotten to is on the back of our defence,’ the Rossas manager commented.

‘Day-in, day-out, game in, game out, our defence does the business for us. They are just so hard to break down and are great communicators. They never give in. The amount of last-minute blocks they got in today, especially Allie Tobin in the first half to prevent a certain goal, they have got us to where we are today.’

A word too for Naomh Abán, who contributed much to an entertaining final. The Ballyvourney club matched their opponents throughout but fell short of nailing much-needed scores during the final quarter.

The fact Noel McDonagh’s side will begin 2025 as favourites for the intermediate title underlines why this is a senior club in waiting.

***

The first half of this intermediate county final ended with O’Donovan Rossa 0-6 to 0-5 ahead but with little else between the sides. Éabha O'Donovan, Laura O'Mahony and Fionnuala O’Driscoll were on target for the West Cork club with Lydia McDonagh, Grace Murphy and Gráinne Lucey replying for Naomh Abán.

The Ballyvourney side lost Annie Maher to a concussion injury just before the break but a Grace Murphy free levelled matters after 36 minutes.

Kate O’Donovan replied with a monster score before Lydia McDonagh converted a free and then struck an upright following a turnover. Substitute Roisín Ní Liathain made her presence felt by scoring a fine point but, spurred on by their relentless defence, Rossas made it 0-8 apiece when Kate O’Donovan split the posts from distance.

The tension grew heading into the closing stages and then exploded after 49 minutes. Roisín Ní Liathain finished off a flowing move with a rasping drive to the net to edge Naomh Abán three clear.

Roared on by their supporters, O’Donovan Rossa used all the experience to draw level thanks to a pair of Éabha O’Donovan frees either side of a Jessica Beechinor effort.

Allie Tobin’s yellow card was a setback but the West Cork club kept pushing forward and eventually worked the ball to Éabha O'Donovan who nervelessly fired over the bar. A late Naomh Abán free dropped short but, once again, O’Donovan Rossa’s defence cleared the danger before the final whistle confirmed the latter as a senior club for 2025.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Éabha O'Donovan 0-6 (5f); Laura O'Mahony, Kate O'Donovan 0-2 each; Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Jessica Beechinor 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: Roisín Ní Liathain 1-1; Lydia McDonagh 0-4 (1f); Grace Murphy 0-2 (1f); Gráinne Lucey 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Ella Hayes; Michelle Donnellan, Aoife Whooley, Allie Tobin; Fiona Leonard, Sarah Hurley, Lisa Harte; Laura O’Mahony, Triona Murphy; Jessica Beechinor, Kate O’Donovan, Emer McCarthy; Éabha O’Donovan, Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Aoife O’Driscoll.

Subs: Mallaidh O’Neill for A O’Driscoll (ht), Kate O’Connell for F O’Driscoll (43).

Naomh Abán: Lauren Hughes; Mary Ellen Kelleher, Muireann Dineen, Una Twohig; Clodagh Murphy, Emma Kelly, Aoife Creedon; Amy McDonagh, Gráinne Lucey; Rosie Corkery, Colleen Phelan, Joanne Kelly; Annie Maher, Lydia McDonagh, Grace Murphy.

Subs: Cliona Ní Mhochaín for G Lucey (17, blood), for Gráinne Lucey for C Ní Mhochaín, (22, blood), Roisín Ní Liathain for A Maher (30, concussion), Cliona Ní Mhochaín for C Phelan (43), Allanagh Ní hUidhir for R Corkery (60).

Referee: Ioannis O’Connell (Glanmire).