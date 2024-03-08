‘The debate over who plays 10 for Ireland is over. It’s shut, it’s dead,’ says Ronan O'Gara

JACK Crowley faces his biggest test as Ireland’s No. 10 this Saturday, but those in the know don’t expect the Innishannon man to flinch in the Twickenham cauldron.

Chasing a Grand Slam, Six Nations table-toppers Ireland take on the old enemy England on Saturday (4.45pm), with Crowley certain to be one of the main characters on the big stage.

The Bandon RFC prodigy has played every minute of Ireland’s three wins so far – against France, Italy and Wales –, scored his first senior try (against Italy), has averaged 11 points per game, and is quickly making the No. 10 jersey his own. Saturday will be his next challenge.

‘He hasn’t wavered at all,’ Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt explained after the win against Wales.

‘For me, his goal kicking was exceptional. His line kicking was exceptional. How many times did he put us five metres from an opportunity to go and score? Those are the grip moments when a young kid… him being able to exploit that sort of stuff is very good. He’s made the odd error but that’s alright. He’s pretty mentally strong, which is great.’

Another former Ireland No. 10, the legendary Ronan O’Gara, has gone even further in his praise of Crowley. Given the debate that surrounded who would fill Johnny Sexton’s boots following his retirement, Munster outhalf Crowley was seen as the man to have the first opportunity to stake a claim. O’Gara’s thoughts after three games: put a fork in it, it’s done.

‘Within three games the debate over who plays 10 for Ireland is over, it’s shut, it’s dead,’ O’Gara told Off The Ball AM.

‘You talk about someone opening the door – he has kicked the door down and he has made the position his own. As a coach you just want acts, you don’t want people talking a good game, you want someone taking ownership of the team and he has done that.

‘He’s brought stability when it’s needed, he’s brought an x-factor when it’s needed, he’s brought a range of varieties to his game – in his third game of the Six Nations, his first proper campaign.

‘This guy is on the way up, big time.’

If Crowley can steer Ireland to victory on Saturday and keep the Grand Slam hopes on track, it will be another step forward for the 24-year-old who has risen from kicking penalties for Bandon at Old Chapel to now facing England in their Twickenham backyard.