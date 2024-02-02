NEWLY-CROWNED 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year Jack Crowley has the chance to show the world on Friday night just why he was crowned the best in the west.

As Ireland face the daunting task of facing the French in Marseille in their Six Nations opener, it’s expected that Crowley will lead the Irish team in that famous No. 10 jersey.

David Humphreys, Ronan O’Gara, and Johnny Sexton have all preceded the Innishannon man, and Friday is his chance to lay claim to the most coveted jersey in Irish rugby.

‘I think he'll certainly start against France on Friday night,’ said Donal Lenihan, former Irish rugby international and special guest at the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Awards on Saturday night.

‘It's an incredible journey for Jack in a relatively short period of time. I remember seeing him play for Bandon Grammar against PBC in Cork in the semi-final of a Munster Schools Cup and it was clear even that day that he had something special. I obviously got to know him a bit more when he got involved with Cork Con. He played in the All-Ireland league for a couple of seasons with us, with his brother Billy. There's pedigree there, you can see that.’

Lenihan described how it’s not only him who sees the potential in the Bandon RFC prodigy Crowley but how those whom he will try to emulate know he has the character to make it to the very top.

‘He's an incredibly determined guy,’ Lenihan explained.

‘I remember putting himself and Ronan O'Gara together at one stage at an Irish Examiner function, and just leaving the two of them off. And even O’Gara said to me afterwards, “That guy has something special and you can see it”. I mean, he's passed every test so far.

‘I remember Johnny Sexton also told me that he's the only guy, and considering all the younger fellas in Leinster, who ever rang him on the phone looking for advice; I think he was quite chuffed with that.’

The former Ireland international and current RTÉ commentator has been impressed with Crowley’s development over the last two years and notes how the experience he would have gained learning from Ireland's record points scorer Johnny Sexton will be invaluable for his career going forward.

‘It will stand to Jack that he's been in an Irish squad for the last 18 months, particularly through the World Cup, living and breathing Johnny Sexton, the ultimate professional. You don't last at that level of rugby till you're 38 years of age without knowing how to prepare,’ Lenihan said.

‘Jack has been extremely fortunate to have had those almost two years working in the shadow of Sexton, and now he gets the chance to step out of that shadow and make that jersey his own.

‘I also think people shouldn't expect too much. It's going to take him a while to grow into international rugby as it is different from what he'd be used to, but I have no doubt whatsoever that he has the credentials to be an outstanding player, not only in this forthcoming Six Nations, but for the foreseeable future.

Following on, Lenihan described the positive traits of Crowley’s game and the challenges that he has overcome to this point in his career. Proving on both the international and club stage that he has the makings of being Ireland’s very next star fly-half.

‘Well, his work ethic is second to none. He's vocal. He's a young man, say, in a Munster set-up with a lot of experienced players, but he's not afraid to grasp the nettle. To lead,’ Lenihan said.

‘He had limited opportunities at times last year, but I know when he went on that emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, the likes of Mike Catt and Simon Easterby were blown away by just the way he prepared, and the questions that he asked. He's tailor-made for the professional game. He doesn't get ruffled.

‘His run into the URC last year was fantastic. I mean, Munster won that tournament playing an away quarter-final in Glasgow, and a semi-final in Dublin. You saw the composure to get that drop goal against Leinster in the last minute and then the final in Cape Town. Not an easy place to play, but he was outstanding and I'm really looking forward to seeing him progress throughout this campaign and in the years to come.’