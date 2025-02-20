Testing trip to Monaghan will tell us more about Cork’s Division 2 promotion chances

IT’S finely balanced in Division 2 right now as counties jostle for position in the promotion push. Cork are on four points. Just like their next opponents, Monaghan. Meath also have four points. All three chasing leaders Roscommon.

It adds extra significance to this Sunday’s clash at Grattan Park, Inniskeen (1.30pm) as Cork make the long trip to play Monaghan.

Added to the fact that Monaghan have won two of their first three games, Inniskeen isn’t a happy hunting ground for Cork. It’s where the Rebels’ championship campaign in 2024 ended at the hands of Louth (a 1-9 to 1-8 loss).

‘We know it’s a big challenge. Monaghan are one of the favourites for promotion but it’s something we’re looking forward to and it’s where we want to be. Hopefully we’ll put our best foot forward,’ Cork boss John Cleary said.

This time last year, Cork were on no points after three Division 2 league defeats in a row. Two wins against Meath and Westmeath in this campaign have kept them in the reckoning.

‘They are all vital games. Particularly in the first three or four games, there is something at stake. If you remember last year, we lost the first three and we dug ourselves into a big hole. Thanks be to God, we have won two out of our three,’ Cleary said.

‘We realise the tougher games this year, as opposed to last year, are coming down the home stretch in this league. It was important that we won (against Westmeath) and at times we rode our luck but we’ll take it,’ Cleary admitted.

In terms of injury news, Brian Hurley, Ian Maguire and Ruairí Deane all came on in the Westmeath game and should be fit to play a part this weekend. It remains to be seen whether Conor Cahalane will make his debut for the Cork footballers while Seán Powter looks to be a doubt, as does Maurice Shanley, as both have hamstring injuries.

‘Conor just joined the panel last week so he’s only had a week’s football in him. We’ll monitor him again during the week and he’ll have a part to play going forward. Just too soon for him (in the Westmeath game),’ Cleary explained.

Cork did create more opportunities in the Westmeath game (35), the most they have so far this season, but also conceded three goals in the same match while also giving away another two goal opportunities. As Monaghan have scored two goals in each of their three games so far, limiting their goal chances will be vital in getting Cork a win on the road.

‘In this new game, you will have your periods of dominance where you have to get your scores and then there are other times you are under the cosh and you try and limit it. We would have been disappointed with our one-on-one defending at times and they seemed to brush past us easily and get scores. I don’t think teams under this game would have consistency for halves or quarters. When you have kickouts or something, it’s so vital now,’ the Cork boss added.

One thing that did improve for Cork in their last game was the long kickout. They won 62 percent of their own kickout and 61 percent of Westmeath’s kickout. The three Chris Óg Jones goals also came straight from winning a kickout. The same kind of figures again would be ideal in overcoming the Ulster side this weekend.

‘It’s not a thing about being accurate. The short kickout is gone really, it’s too dangerous, it’s too dodgy. A player gets turned over. All teams now are using the overload and it’s a lottery then,’ Cleary said.

‘I think all teams, even in Division 1, their average kickout win was under 50 percent as well. We’re no different to anyone else and until somebody cracks that and see if they can come up with something. If you don’t kick it out to where the group is, you’re playing Russian Roulette because if it goes against you, the way modern forwards are now, the ball is in the back of the net before you know it.’