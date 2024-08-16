Teenager is fined for dangerous driving at Seskin in Bantry

AN 18-year-old motorist facing three charges of dangerous driving pleaded guilty to a single charge and was fined €150 by Judge Philip O’Leary at Bantry District Court.

The judge noted that the conviction against Darragh O’Brien of Ballycommane, Durrus, carries a mandatory two-year disqualification.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said Gda Jason Daly first noticed the accused was driving dangerously after he was seen slamming on the brakes at a pedestrian crossing at about 10.30pm on the night of December 23rd last.

The sergeant said Gda Daly followed the accused and saw him stop and speed off on a number of occasions, but Mr Murphy argued that his client was, in fact, stopping at different junctions.

The sergeant said the accused’s driving was dangerous to the extent that he crossed continuous white lines at a series of bends, and it was only at the viewing point at Seskin that the garda caught up to him because he had crashed his vehicle into a wall.

Sgt O’Sullivan acknowledged that the accused, who is now 19, has no previous convictions.

Judge Philip O’Leary said he would not consider reducing the charges from dangerous down to careless, and Mr Murphy’s client pleaded guilty to a single charge of dangerous driving at Seskin.

In mitigation, Mr Murphy said his client’s €6,000 VW Golf car was written off in the incident.

The solicitor said Darragh O’Brien, who is a first-year apprentice, also apologised to the gardaí for the offence and he was looking to the court for mercy.

Judge O’Leary fined the accused for the offence but agreed to a postponement of the disqualification to January 1st next.

Mr Murphy asked for recognisances to be fixed for an appeal.