TD says axing of horticulture course in Skibbereen is ‘shocking’

A LOCAL TD has said he is ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ with the decision to axe a horticulture course based in West Cork.

This week the Cork College of Commerce confirmed to The Southern Star that the course had been removed from its syllabus.

‘Unfortunately, the number of learners enrolling for the horticulture course and achieving certification have been falling over the past number of years,’ said Helen Ryan, principal of the Cork College of Commerce.

‘It was evident from the number of applications received for the course advertised for the 2024-2025 academic year that the numbers were again going to be extremely low, and a decision was made to withdraw the course from the campus offering,’ she added.

Deputy Michael Collins said this week that horticulture was never needed more for ‘real protection of the environment’ and was ‘exactly opposite’ to a statement from the college in recent weeks, as reported in The Southern Star.

He said the ‘misdirection’ of communication called into the question the Cork-headquartered college’s commitment to its West Cork campus in Skibbereen.

‘Most students every year only applied for the course in August and September on average, and yet even though there were already five known applicants for the course, a decision was made in June to shut it down,’ claimed the deputy.

‘Horticulture is vital to food security and biodiversity protection. If anything, we need a lot more of it.’

He said CETB had ‘seemingly turned their backs on sustainability’ adding: ‘Some are saying they have made the first step in possibly winding down the Skibbereen campus.’

‘Those decisions are made in Cork city,’ he continued. ‘This doesn’t seem to marry with government policy. This decision can only be considered as extremely short-sighted in light of people wanting to be part of real, sustainable future industries,’ he said, referring to the contrast with policies on future food security.

Rory Jackson, a local Green party representative, and a candidate in the recent local elections for the Skibbereen area, also described the decision as ‘very disappointing’.

‘Given the need for teaching biodiversity and permaculture is greater than ever, losing this course to the area is hard to fathom as the nearest college is in Kinsale – meaning further travel and probable accommodation needs for those seeking to qualify,’ he added.

In response to a query by Deputy Collins, Higher Education Minister Patrick O’Donovan said there had been insufficient support for the course.