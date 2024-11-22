Tadhg MacCarthaigh book place in county minor final

TADHG MacCarthaigh qualified for a Cork LGFA minor A2 county decider on the same weekend O’Donovan Rossa came up short in their minor B semi-final.

O’Donovan Rossa travelled to the Pike, Sallybrook, for a Cork LGFA minor B county semi-final meeting with Glanmire on Sunday. There was little between the teams at the end of the opening half with the Skibbereen club one point ahead, 0-7 to 0-6.

The second period belonged to Glanmire however, as the eventual winners netted four times on their way to a 4-14 to 1-11 victory. Éabha O’Donovan top scored for O’Donovan Rossa with 1-6. Aoife O’Driscoll (0-4) and Ella Hayes (0-1) were also on target.

On the same afternoon, the second minor B semi-final pitted Nemo Rangers against Naomh Abán. The latter enjoyed the better start and led 1-7 to 1-1 at the break. The second half saw Naomh Abán set up a county final meeting with Glanmire thanks to a convincing 4-12 to 2-5 success.

Hannah Scannell was the top forward on view, accumulating 2-1 of her team’s winning total. Lauren O’Brien (1-2), Róisín Lehane (0-5), Doireann Vaughan (1-1) and Clíodhna Vaughan (0-3) were also on the scoreboard. Best for Naomh Abán included Róisín Lehane, Clíodhna Vaughan, Lucey Hughes, Clare Hughes, Ciara O’Connell and Iseult O’Riordan.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh travelled to Midleton for a minor A2 county semi-final. The West Cork club utilised a strong wind to build a five-point interval advantage.

The Caheragh club held off their opponents to win 3-9 to 2-9 and secure a county final berth against Ballinhassig. Katie Kingston, Emma O’Donovan and Lucy O’Driscoll all scored goals in a semi-final Amy McKennedy (0-5), Ella O’Sullivan (0-3) and Katelyn McCarthy (0-1) also contributed.

Castlehaven’s interest in the Cork LGFA minor A county championship was ended by Mourneabbey at the penultimate stage. The West Cork club produced an excellent display to see off St Val’s 2-14 to 2-11 in the quarter-finals but were defeated by a talented Mourneabbey side that will face Éire Óg in this year’s minor A decider.

The concession of an early goal set Haven on the back foot; they trailed by five points at the interval. Mourneabbey proved the stronger side in the second period and ran out convincing winners. Despite the loss, Niamh O’Sullivan, Ellie McCarthy, Hannah Sheehy provided the bulk of Castlehaven’s scores.

Elsewhere, Beara overcame Bride Rovers in the minor C county championship, winning their quarter-final 7-11 to 2-7. Inch Rovers knocked Beara out in the last four however, defeating the rural division 1-12 to 0-5. Bandon were West Cork’s representatives in the minor C grade but bowed out to Ballincollig in the quarter-finals.

Clonakilty were defeated by Carrigaline in this year’s minor D county championship quarter-finals. Carrigaline also ended Ibane Ladies’ hopes in the semi-finals and will take on Donoughmore in the decider.

There was better news for West Cork in this year’s minor D3 county championship where Muintir Gabriel’s 7-15 to 0-5 defeat of Mayfield brought silverware back to amalgamated clubs Muintir Gabriels and Gabriel Rangers.

A West Cork winner will emerge from this year’s minor C2 Championship with Bantry Blues and Rosscarbery set to square off in the final.