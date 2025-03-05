Supertrawler’s master appears in court

THE Dutch master of the German-registered super trawler the 116m MFV Helen Mary appeared in court in Cork city last week, in relation to fisheries offences.

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

Willem Van Der Boon, who has an address in the Netherlands, is facing a total of seven charges relating to alleged breaches of EU fisheries regulations off the south west coast of Ireland.

At a sitting of Cork District Court, Judge Mary Dorgan directed that the trawler be released from detention in Cork harbour on the payment of a bond of €425,000.

A book of evidence was served and a number of the charges will now go before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The DPP has directed that charges relating to suspected offences of illegal equipment use, a non-compliant boarding ladder and non-compliant plans in relation to the vessel be prosecuted on indictment. This means that the charges will go before a judge and jury at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in April.

A summary charge of failing to comply with a direction of a sea fisheries protection officer was also brought against the vessel master.

Mr Van Der Boon (44) has been released on bail pending his next court appearance. He has been released on his own bond of €10,000 with no cash lodgement required.

He will appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 28th.