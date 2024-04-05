Super sub Conor Nolan’s goal is crucial as Castlehaven enjoy Good Friday against Newcestown

Castlehaven 1-10

Newcestown 1-7

IT was a Good Friday for Castlehaven in the McCarthy Insurance Football League Division 1 as they beat Carbery rivals Newcestown in Moneyvolihane.

During a low-scoring first half it was the visitors who looked much livelier. However, their failure to convert possession into scores meant that Newcestown led by only a single point at half time, 0-4 to 0-3. This was to prove their downfall as the home side emerged in a more determined mood in the second half.

The game was decided in the third quarter when Castlehaven kicked 1-4 with only a single point in reply from Newcestown. The vital goal came from sub Conor Nolan in the 40th minute.

‘We were down a good few players tonight for various reasons, county teams, injuries, players away for Easter,’ explained Castlehaven’s new manager Seánie Cahalane. ‘It gives us a chance to try out the full panel and we had a few young lads in action tonight. We have a good minor team this season and eight of those will be eligible to play with our junior squad, which is a big boost.’

It was Newcestown who took control of the first half after midfielder Andrew Whelton opened the scoring for Castlehaven. Newcestown kicked the next three points from Jack Meade and Ed Kenneally (two frees) to lead by 0-3 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. It was Castlehaven who kicked the next two points, from Robbie Minihane and Andrew Whelton, to tie the scores. Newcestown had the last say of the half with a point from Conor Goggin, but their half-time lead of 0-4 to 0-3 hardly reflected their first-half dominance.

Haven re-emerged with all guns blazing and, as the rain began to lash down, three points in a row from wing-back Shane O’Connell and Michael Hurley (two frees) had them in front by two. In the 40th minute possession was turned over in the Newcestown defence and sub Conor Nolan was on hand to finish to the net. The scoring rate slowed considerably as the sides were confined to a point each for the following 15 minutes, Ciarán O’Donovan and Seán Browne swapping scores.

Newcestown were thrown a lifeline in the 54th minute when Conor Goggin struck for a goal to cut the lead to two but back came the Haven with three points from Michael Hurley (free), Andrew Whelton and Conor O’Driscoll to scupper any notions Newcestown had of a late win.

‘We did well in the first half tonight but we left too many scores behind us,’ said Newcestown’s new manager Jim O’Sullivan. ‘We were happy with a low-scoring game in the first half but we couldn’t match them when they upped the scoring rate.’

Scorers - Castlehaven: Conor Nolan 1-0; Andrew Whelton, Michael Hurley (3f) 0-3 each; Shane O’Connell, Seán Browne, Robbie Minihane, Conor O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Newcestown: Conor Goggin 1-1; Olan Walsh, Ed Kenneally (2f) 0-2 each; Jack Meade, Ciarán O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Joe Bohane, Ronan Walsh, Ciarán O’Sullivan; Shane O’Connell, Thomas O’Mahony, Jamie O’Driscoll; Jamie Walsh, Andrew Whelton; Liam O’Mahony, Robbie Minihane, Seán Browne; Conor O’Driscoll, Michael Hurley, Kevin O’Donovan. Subs: Conor Nolan for J Walsh (35), Ronan Whelton for L O’Mahony (52), Shane Nolan for K O’Donovan (52), Tiernan Collins for C O’Sullivan (59), Patrick O’Brien for M Hurley (59).

Newcestown: Chris White; James Kelleher, Cian Twomey, James Burrows; Fionn Keane, Gearóid O’Donovan, Eoin Collins; Conor Goggin, Joe Kenneally; Padraig Collins, Seán O’Donovan, Olan Walsh; Jack Meade, Ed Kenneally, Séamus O’Sullivan. Subs: Ciarán O’Donovan for J Meade (42), Kevin Kelleher for J Burrows (45), Darragh McSweeney for F Keane (54), Ronan McSweeney for O Walsh (62).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).