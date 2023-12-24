Sullane U12 girls complete the perfect season

SULLANE completed an U12 Schoolgirls double on Sunday.

The 2023 U12 Schoolgirls Premier League champions added the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Cup to complete a perfect season in which the Ballyvourney team didn’t lose a single domestic fixture.

Drinagh Rangers were Sullane’s opponents in a cup decider that took place as part of a cup final triple-header on Clonakilty RFC’s new astro pitch in Shannonvale.

First-half goals from Caroline Creedon and Aisling Kelleher earned Sullane a 2-1 victory and the U12 Schoolgirls Cup trophy. Rangers played superbly throughout with Sarah Buttimer finding the net in the second period. Roisin Curtin, Mia Hegarty, Kacie O’Sullivan and Ashling Young also impressed for the Canon Crowley Park side.

Danielle O’Donoghue, Rionach White, Aisling Kelleher and Caroline Creedon’s combined efforts ensured Sullane finished their domestic campaign with two trophies.

Last Saturday’s scheduled U14 Schoolgirls Cup final between the same clubs had to be postponed. Sullane and Drinagh’s U14 Cup decider has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 6th.

***

Clonakilty RFC’s astro pitch also played host to last Sunday’s SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Shield final between Castlelack and Lyre Rovers. The former emerged winners following a close matchup courtesy of Hana O’Connell’s lone effort. Best for the winners included Laoise Sutton, Leah Buttimer, Eabha O’Leary and Katelyn Ponton in a Shield decider Robyn Lynch, Katelyn Desmond, Saoirse O’Donovan and Ella O’Neill stood out for a battling Castlelack.

***

Michaela O’Sullivan’s hat-trick helped Kilgoban Celtic win the 2023 SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Shield final following a 6-0 defeat of Clonakilty AFC in Brinny. The Kealkill club’s other scorers were Emma Healy, Sara Murphy and Maggie O’Donoghue. The pick of Clonakilty’s best players included Emma Kennefick, Orlaith Crowley, Roisin Forrisstal and Ava Sexton on a day Michaela O’Sullivan, Katie Murphy, Sara Murphy and Maggie O’Donoghue impressed for Celtic.

Last Saturday’s SFAI U12 Schoolgirls Trophy third round tie between Riverside Athletic and St Mary’s went the way of the Cork Schoolgirls League club after extra-time. Ella Murray netted for the Carbery Park side in 2-1 defeat with Amelia Horgan, Annabella McCarthy, and Aoife Ryan standing out for the hosts.

***

Two of the West Cork Academy’s schoolboy squads were in SFAI National Inter-League action last Sunday. The West Cork U13 Schoolboys Academy side were hoping to rebound from their previous Group F defeat to Limerick Desmond when they travelled to Killarney Celtic’s home ground to face Kerry.

A cracking game ensued in which West Cork trailed their opponents 2-1 at the break. Kerry went on to win 3-2 despite Jack Allen twice finding the net for the visitors. Hugh McCarthy, Eoin Foley, Max Bramoulle and Sam Mullany also impressed.

West Cork’s U15 Schoolboys Academy were also in Killarney to face their Kerry counterparts last Sunday. Don and JJ Hurley’s side put in a commendable display and were unfortunate to lose 1-0. Christos Delis, Art O’Leary, Matthew Buttimer and Luke Holland were the pick of West Cork’s best players.