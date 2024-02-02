Sullane dump Beamish Cup champions Dunmanway out

THERE will be a new name on the Beamish Cup this season as Sullane knocked out the reigning champions Dunmanway Town.

In a cup shock, Dunmanway lost 3-1 on Sunday. Daniel Kelly opened the scoring for Sullane from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, followed by goals from Szymon Sanetera and Michael Dineen for the winners. Despite Johnny Kelly pulling one back for Dunmanway in the 70th minute, they couldn't stage a comeback.

Premier Division leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club needed penalties to win their second-round cup clash with Drinagh Rangers B. One-one after extra time, Joe Meade for Clon with Adam Lordan equalising in the 75th minute, penalties were needed, as Clonakilty held their nerve to win 6-5 on spot kicks.

Togher Celtic’s cup clash with Kilgoban Celtic also needed penalties after a 1-1 draw. Brian Horgan put Togher ahead in the 27th minute, but Kilgoban quickly responded, with Callum McElhinney converting a penalty just a minute later. With no more goals, penalties were needed, and Kilgoban Celtic held their nerve, winning 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Drinagh Rangers A showcased their dominance with a commanding 3-1 victory over Championship side Aultagh Celtic. Barry O’Driscoll (H), Eoin Hurley and Tom McQueen all scored, though Aultagh pulled one back through Ciarán Bolton in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, Castletown Celtic put on a commanding display in the Championship Cup, thrashing Ardfield 5-1. Niall O'Halloran opened the scoring for Castletown Celtic, before Ardfield responded with a goal from Rory O'Sullivan in the 43rd minute. However, Castletown regained control in the second half, with Jack O'Callaghan scoring a brace, and Shane Corcoran and Matthew Draper were also on target.

In a closely contested match in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Castlelack lost 2-1 Baltimore, who took the lead through Dan MacEoin in the 27th minute. Darragh Collins-O’Brien equalised for Castlelack in the 64th minute, but Baltimore responded swiftly, with Dan MacEoin netting his second goal to clinch the win.

Also, Castlelack lost 5-0 to Clonakilty United in the Women's Cup. Bernie Collins opened the scoring in the 11th minute. A hat-trick from Ciara Barrett, along with a Grace Tobin effort sealed a comprehensive 5-0 win. In the same competition, Beara United and Aultagh Celtic engaged in a thrilling second leg encounter that went down to the wire. Clare O'Shea put Beara ahead in the 12th minute, giving her team an early lead which stood to the full-time whistle. With Aultagh having won the first leg 1-0, the game went to extra time. Julia Alfonso Hegarty ended up being the hero, scoring the crucial goal in the fifth minute of extra time to send Aultagh into the next round of the competition. Skibbereen AFC and Inter Kenmare clashed in a tightly-contested Women's Cup match in which the Kerry side won out narrowly 1-0.

In the Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Championship, Kilgoban Celtic lost 3-0 to Lyre Rovers, who scored through Maedbh Coomey (2) and Amy Burke.