Sullane boys set U12 West Cork Championship pace

BY GER McCARTHY

THIS season’s SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 age-grade continues to deliver quality games and plenty of goals.

Lyre Rovers picked up their first U12 Schoolgirls Premier League victory of the campaign thanks to a 4-1 victory at home to Bay Rovers. Eadaoin Collins netted a hat-trick with Eabha O’Leary also scoring for the winners. Katelyn Coppinger provided Bay’s solitary reply. Coppinger, Emma Barry O’Callaghan, Libby Hicks and Lilyrose O’Donovan stood out for Bay in a game Eadoin Collins, Eabha O’Leary and Sarah Walsh starred for Lyre.

Clonakilty AFC Reds and Drinagh Rangers could not be separated following a 1-1 draw in the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier League at Ballyvackey. Two evenly matched teams each picked up their fourth points of the campaign. Finbarr O’Mahony fired Clonakilty in front. A second half Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly leveller earned the visitors a share of the points.

***

A three-way battle for the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship is developing between Sullane, Beara United and Bay United.

The Ballyvourney club maintained their perfect record atop the division courtesy of a 5-0 win over Skibbereen Celtic last Sunday. Conor Kelleher (2), Fionan O’Luasa (2) and Ronan O’Tuama were amongst the goals.mThat result kept Sullane three points clear of nearest rivals Beara United who were pushed all the way by Castlelack before emerging 4-3 winners. Kyle Buckley, John Smithers and Ted O’Sullivan scored for the Brinny club, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a narrow defeat.

In the same division, third placed Bay United edged Lyre Rovers 2-1 in Lyre. Oran O’Sullivan, Darragh Hayes and Oisin Madden impressed for a Lyre team in which Vincent Beechinor found the net for a third consecutive game.

***

Things are just as entertaining in SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One. A mere three points separates the top four clubs with joint-league leaders Bunratty United getting the better of Togher Celtic last weekend. The Schull club won an entertaining encounter 3-1 thanks to standout player Donagh Griffin finding the net. Jayden O’Callaghan and Rory O’Driscoll also scored. Andrew O’Callaghan replied for a Togher team in which Clodagh Crowley and Aaron O’Callaghan played superbly.

Clonakilty AFC Greens recorded their first U12 Schoolboys League One victory thanks to a 4-1 triumph away to Inter Bay Rovers. Charlie Clifford scored for the Kealkil side but a Tadhg O’Dowd brace plus Filip Futmya and Liam Ahern efforts saw Clonakilty emerge with a hard-earned win.

The outcome of last weekend’s matches sees Bunratty and Dunmanway Town Dynamos sitting joint-top of the table and two points clear of Inter Bay Rovers. A competitive league has Clonakilty AFC Greens, Togher Celtic and Skibbereen Athletic eager to make up ground on the League One pacesetters.