Sullane and Togher close to within five points of Clonakilty SC

BOTH Sullane and Togher Celtic closed to within five points of Premier Division leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club last weekend.

As Togher Celtic defeated Dunmanway Town 2-1, Sullane emerged triumphant with a narrow 1-0 victory against Mizen Hob A – Daniel Kelly netted the only goal for Sullane in the 26th minute, securing all three points for his side.

Clonakilty SC are still in control of this title race, though Togher and Sullane are positioning themselves to be ready in case the leaders slip up. Defending champions Drinagh Rangers are still in the conversation, too, as while they are 15 points behind Clon they do have four games in hand.

The solitary OBrienWaterServices.com Championship fixture between Skibbereen AFC and Baltimore FC was a six-goal thriller, as the sides played out a 3-3 draw. Baltimore took the lead with a goal from Dan MacEoin in the 12th minute and that’s how things stayed until the break. In the second half, this game sparked into life. Jamie O’Driscoll equalised for Skibbereen immediately after the restart but Peter O’Driscoll cancelled that out five minutes later, firing Baltimore back on top. Skibbereen fought back with goals from Liam Brown in the 70th minute, and a Luke O'Sullivan penalty in the 73rd putting them in front, 3-2. It was to be honours even in the end however as Conor Harrington tied it up for Baltimore in the final quarter.

In the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division, Beara United emerged victorious over Mizen AFC with a 2-0 win. Goals from Sinead Murphy in the 22nd minute and Becky O’Sullivan in the 39th minute secured a well-deserved win for Beara.

On Friday night, we have the refixed Beamish Cup semi-finals that were postponed last Sunday. Castletown Celtic and Clonakilty Soccer Club meet in Lyre at 7pm, while Drinagh Rangers play Spartak Mossgrove in Castletown at 8pm.