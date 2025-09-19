Stop sign breach led to court fine

A WOMAN who drove onto a main road because she didn’t see a stop sign pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving without insurance.

Bethan Coaker (29) of Lissangle, Caheragh, Drimoleague, admitted careless driving and driving without insurance at Leitry Lower in Drimoleague on February 3rd 2025.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Bantry District Court the accused hit the rear passenger side of a passing car causing the other vehicle to spin around and its airbags to deploy on the main road, near Castledonovan Creamery.

He said Gda Eleanor Hennessy attended the scene of the road traffic collision and the driver admitted to her that she had no insurance.

Judge Joanne Carroll asked the sergeant why the complaint to the gardaí was not made until February 12th and Sgt Mulcahy explained: ‘When the discussions for the repairs fell through he went to the gardaí.’Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client has no previous convictions. She said she had left her job with Microsoft to set up a business of her own, and is now employed in sales. Ms McCarthy said her client’s insurance had lapsed and she wasn’t in a position to renew it.

Of the stop sign she said: ‘You could touch it with your baby finger and it would swing around’ meaning it was not visible on the day.

Judge Carroll said: ‘This is a decent young lady. She made an error by not being insured and an error in her driving when she came from a minor road onto a major road.’

The judge acknowledged that the stop sign may not have been visible but said the accused should have approached the junction with caution.

Judge Carroll convicted and fined her €125 for driving without insurance, convicting and imposing another fine for careless driving.

Funded under the Local Courts Reporting Scheme.