COURTS: Drug haul accused back in court

FOUR men charged over a €31m cocaine haul will stay in custody until early October, Clonakilty District Court heard this week.

The four men have been in custody since early July when Garda seized 440kg of the Schedule 2 controlled drug in Courtmacsherry.

The accused, who briefly appeared before the court via video link, were Mark Doherty (40), of Glasgow, Scotland, Levent Gulay (31), of Neu Ulm, Germany, Christopher Hibbett (44), of Truno, England, and Ben Sandford (41), of Moray, Scotland.

A German translator was present in the courtroom to relay the proceedings to Levent Gulay.

Judge Joanne Carroll explained to the defendants that an analysis of the seized drugs was currently being carried out to be given in evidence at the next court hearing in the case.

The court was also waiting for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which would be available for the early October court date, Judge Carrol said.

The four previously appeared at Bandon District Court (July 4th) where they were charged with the possession of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply at Meelmane, Courtmacsherry.

On the day the drugs were seized, Garda arrested two of the men in Courtmacsherry while the other two were arrested at Haulbowline Naval Base after being detained at sea by an Irish Naval Service offshore patrol vessel, the LE WB Yeats.

Judge Carroll remanded the four accused in custody to appear via video link for DPP directions at Clonakilty District Court on October 7th.

