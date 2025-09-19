LGFA ROUND-UP: Castlehaven face Bride Rovers in relegation clash

KINSALE retained their Cork LGFA senior status for another year on a weekend where Castlehaven were consigned to a relegation play-off.

Kinsale avoided a senior relegation play-off thanks to a Group 2 victory away to Bride Rovers. Áine Kearney’s first-half goal saw the West Cork club change ends 1-7 to 0-5 in front. Ger Tyner added a second green flag to copperfasten Kinsale’s first group win in four attempts. Caoimhe Horgan (0-5), Áine Kearney, Ger Tyner (1-1 each), Kate Redmond (0-3) and Sophie Collins (0-1) were on target for the winners.

In the other Group 2 fixture, two Sadhbh McGoldrick (including one penalty) goals and an injury-time Orlaith Cahalane free earned Éire Óg a terrific 2-7 to 1-9 comeback victory against Mourneabbey.

In Group 1, Castlehaven were overpowered by county champions Aghada 3-12 to 0-3 in Aghada, sending Haven into a relegation play-off against Bride Rovers to retain their senior status. Ellen Connolly (0-2) and Ellen Maguire (0-1) scored for Castlehaven.

St Val’s 0-13 to 0-5 Group 1 triumph away to Clonakilty secured their county semi-final berth on scoring difference at the expense of O’Donovan Rossa.

In the semi-finals, Aghada will host Mourneabbey and St Val’s will travel to Éire Óg on Sunday, September 28th in this year’s senior A county semi-finals. On the same day, Clonakilty will be in Glanmire, and Kinsale away to O’Donovan Rossa in the senior B’s two last-four encounters.

***

Naomh Abán made it five intermediate championship wins in as many games away to Inch Rovers last Sunday. Noel McDonagh’s side ran out convincing 6-17 to 2-4 winners thanks to Grace Murphy’s 2-4 and Lydia McDonagh’s 1-6. Rosin Lehane (1-3), Rosie Corkery (1-1), Joanne Kelly (1-0), Annie Maher (0-2) and Colleen Phelan (0-1) completed their total.

Rosscarbery’s second IFC victory of the campaign occurred away to Abhainn Dalla. A 1-11 to 0-2 triumph was richly deserved for a West Cork club that cannot split the top two and confirmed finalists, Naomh Abán and Midleton, with two rounds of fixtures remaining. Ciara O’Rourke, Ciara Whooley, Sarah Hayes, Maeve Kingston, Ellen O’Hea and Sandra O’Donoghue provided the winner’s scores.

***

An all-West Cork junior A county final remains a possibility. Dohenys currently top the table having won all four of their JAFC matches to date. The Dunmanway club maintained their perfect record with a 2-15 to 1-10 defeat of Rockbán. Michelle Love (1-4), Katie Crowley, Ava O’Donovan (0-4 each), Ciara Galvin (1-0), Melissa Duggan and Rachel McCarthy (0-3 each) scored for Dohenys.

Bantry Blues moved into second place in the junior A standings following a 1-13 to 1-8 success at home to Erin’s Own. Sarah Bishop (0-6), Myra Downey (0-4), Laura Dempsey (1-0), Rachel Murphy (0-2) and Eve Murphy (0-1) were on target for the Blues.

Intriguingly, Dohenys and Bantry meet in what could be precursor to a county final showdown in each club’s final junior A group match in Dunmanway on Sunday.

***

This year’s Cork LGFA junior B county semi-finals have been confirmed with Tadhg MacCarthaigh travelling to Bishopstown and Carrigaline facing Ballinora.

Bandon remain on course to qualify for this season’s junior C county final following a fourth consecutive victory. The Lilywhites edged Dromtarriffe 2-9 to 2-6 away from home to stay top of the table. Jessica Bolster (2-1), Kate McLoughlin (0-4), Clodagh Barry (0-2), Evelyn McCarthy and Hannah Buckley were all on Bandon’s scoresheet.

Ballincollig overtook Ilen Rovers at the summit of the junior D county championship standings following a tight 3-17 to 3-14 win at home to the West Cork club. Despite suffering their first championship loss, Ilen’s Maebh Collins starred and scored 3-4. Emma Hurley (0-6), Clare Collins (0-2), Hannah O’Driscoll and Keelin Murphy (0-1 each) also contributed.

Muintir Gabriels recorded their first junior F Group 1 victory of the season at home St Catherines, 1-9 to 2-5. In the same group, Passage conceded their game to Clann na nGael. St Colum’s are the only West Cork club to qualify for the junior F semi-finals where they will host St Catherines.