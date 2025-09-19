COURTS: Cocaine dad now off drugs

A BANDON dad caught in possession of cocaine told a district court judge that he has learnt his lesson and that his family are more important to him than dabbling in drugs.

John Shannon of 9 Cul na Smear, Knockbrogan, Bandon pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine at O’Doherty’s Road in Bandon on April 4th of this year.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Joanne Carroll that at 5.20pm on that day gardaí in Bandon observed a car travelling at speed on O’Doherty’s Road and followed it.

‘They suspected that there may have been drugs in the car and carried out a search of the car and its occupants. They found a small bag of cocaine, valued at €70 on the accused,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions and admitted to gardaí that the drugs were for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, who is a self-employed plasterer and married with children, has no history of drug use and made immediate admissions to gardaí and is hugely embarrassed about the whole incident.

‘He is not using cocaine and it was kind of a one off. He did have it in his possession in the car and had it as he was stressed due to work but hasn’t touched it since,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Mr Shannon told Judge Carroll that he has learnt his lesson.

‘My family are more important than all this,’ he said.

Judge Carroll directed him to make a donation of €150 to the court poor box which he paid in court.