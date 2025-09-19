Motorist didn’t see cyclists in sunlight

A BANDON motorist who collided with cyclists while on her way to work didn’t see them due to glaring morning sunlight, a court heard last week.

Noelle Crowley of Careys Cross, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to careless driving at Knockbrown, Bandon on February 2nd 2025.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Joanne Carroll that at 9.10am that morning gardaí in Bandon received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and cyclists at Knockbrown along the Bandon to Timoleague road.

‘When they arrived on the scene they found one female cyclist lying in the back of a car with an injury to her right foot. She told them she was knocked down while out on her bike with the others,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

The court heard that a second cyclist was also knocked off their bike but wasn’t injured in the collision which was caused by the accused.

‘Noelle Crowley was en route to Timoleague for a health call and she gave all her details to the cyclists. The cyclist who was lying in the back car suffered a fractured right ankle, while her bike valued at €3,000 and her helmet valued at €250 were all damaged.’

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client was driving uphill and the sun was in her eyes, and she didn’t see the group of cyclists.

‘She stopped following the collision. She is known to the cyclists who told her to continue on to her workplace,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge Carroll said she understood the circumstances of the accident but said she had to convict her of careless driving. She convicted and fined her €175 and gave her four months to pay the fine.