Stephenson: I definitely think I can win a medal

ON his toughest day Tony Stephenson was the strongest version of himself – and he credits this to kickboxing.

The Bantry kickboxer had always thought that his biggest tests would come in competition on the greatest stages, like world championships, but his most challenging day was when he had to say goodbye to his mom, Maria, who passed away in December 2020.

‘That was the hardest day of my life,’ Tony admits.

‘I look back on all that kickboxing has taught me, and it made sense. All those years of pushing myself, going out of my comfort zone, working out how to achieve my goals, how to deal with the bad days in training, everything, they all helped me to deal with that.

‘I was able to stand up straight, pull my shoulders back, help out with the family and get the day done.

‘I was the strongest version of myself on my toughest day.’

Kickboxing is not just learning how to punch and kick, Tony insists. There is much more to the sport than that. He knows this better than anyone.

The shy six-year-old kid with a stammer who joined West Cork Kickboxing Club all those years ago is now the confident 31-year-old world class kickboxer who will represent Ireland at the European Games in Krakow next week. It’s been some journey, on and off the mat.

‘Through this sport you get to learn really valuable life skills,’ Tony tells this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘It teaches you self-defence, discipline, focus, commitment, coordination, balance, flexibility, and these can translate to other sports and other areas of your life that you can apply to make you a better person.

‘In competition, when you are in front of someone who is punching and kicking you, you do develop this toughness. It’s “someone is hitting me, I have to respond, I have to fight back”. It really teaches you to become a tougher person.’

Tony feels he has matured into the man he now is thanks to kickboxing’s role in his journey, and the adventure isn’t over yet, even though there was a moment he thought it was.

Before kickboxing, now on a path to becoming an Olympic sport, was added to the schedule at the European Games, Tony’s plan was to retire. He has won two WAKO world titles and two WAKO European gold medals, and a host of other medals as well. He had scaled his Everest. It was time for something new.

But that all changed.

‘I was pretty much done with my career, in terms of WAKO kickboxing,’ he says, ‘I had gone as far as I could. I was ready to hang up the gloves in that department and try something different, but then this came about – and it excited me.’ The addition of kickboxing to the European Games is a huge step forward for the sport, and Tony – flying the West Cork Kickboxing Club flag – is part of it. It’s just the challenge he needed.

With the full support of his partner Breda, and his daughters, Isla (4) and Tírne (2), as well as Ian Kingston, his coach/mentor at West Cork Kickboxing Club, Tony gloved up again.

He has had to jump up two weight classes, from his preferred -69kg to -79kg to compete at the European Games, but he has taken it in his stride. He can call on his speed to make sure he is not a static target; his ability to soak up a punch also helps.

At the WAKO European Kickboxing Championships in Turkey last November, where he qualified for this month’s European Games, the Bantry man won a silver medal against the bigger fighters. That has given him confidence heading to the Myslenice Arena outside Krakow for next week’s kickboxing extravaganza, to be held between June 30th and July 2nd.

‘I definitely think I can win a medal,’ Tony says. ‘I am aiming for gold. I wouldn't do this if I didn’t think I could win gold.

‘Bar one or two I have fought everyone in there. It depends on my draw. I am pretty confident of fighting anyone in this division. I wouldn’t be afraid or back down.’

That confidence comes from his experience. Tony has seen it all and won the lot. He also has coach Ian Kingston in his corner. The Drimoleague kickboxing guru has been Tony’s coach from the start. In fact, Tony now coaches at West Cork Kickboxing Club with Kingston.

‘Ian is the most influential factor in my career. I owe him a lot,’ Tony explains.

‘It’s a good advantage to have someone in your corner who has known you since you were six years of age. He knows me inside out. We work really well as a team from all those years working together.’

Kingston will make the trip to Poland to support his star student, confident that Tony has the ability to put himself in contention for the business end of the competition. He feels he is in the right place at the right time, and ready to be the best version of himself on the biggest day.