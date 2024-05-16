Stalled wastewater plant for Crossbarry is stuck in a ‘bureaucratic quagmire’

THE stalled situation regarding the funding for a wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry has been described as a ‘bureaucratic quagmire’ by one councillor.

At a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, councillors sought further updates on the current state of play regarding funding for the wastewater treatment plant. Despite Cork County Council receiving funding of €3.3m for the much-needed project, there is still a shortfall of €1.1m.

Uisce Éireann has also taken over all local authority functions related to water since September 6th 2023 and councillors don’t know where the funding shortfall is going to come from.

Cork County Council has maintained it doesn’t have the resources to carry out the works and that Uisce Éireann needs to progress the project.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said the situation they face now is that they have two government bodies clashing with each other.

‘We need a bit of clarity on this and it seems that Cork County Council has to come up with the 25% shortfall in funding. This wastewater treatment plant is a high priority for this municipal district,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said this is such a high priority that that they should write to Minister Eamon Ryan on the issue and previously said that in the meantime the residents of Crossbarry have been left without a functioning wastewater treatment system.

‘This is a power play among State agencies while people are suffering when money has been allocated. It’s stuck in a bureaucratic quagmire and falling between two stools,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘It’s not right and there are many Crossbarrys around the country. Who is going to do the job and when?’ she wondered.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said that they should take this issue to a full Council meeting as they don’t have the power to take on Uisce Éireann.

His colleague, Cllr John O’Sullivan said there is very clear discrimination going on and said that people are living with unsatisfactory wastewater treatment plants but they are still paying for local property tax.

‘The reality is that these people are not being treated on a level playing field. It’s a public health issue and they haven’t been treated fairly and it’s just not good enough,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said they have had meetings with the county engineer on this issue, while councillors agreed that a letter should be sent from the municipal district to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to impress on him the urgency of the situation.