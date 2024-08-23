Sort out fodder scheme now, says Lombard, to avoid a winter crisis

A FODDER subsidy scheme needs to be put in place now to avoid a crisis come winter, a West Cork senator has said.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard believes Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue needs to offset any potential shortages by introducing a subsidy scheme now which will allow farmers and co-ops to import straw.

Sen Lombard, the Fine Gael Spokesperson on Agriculture said alarming reductions in recently cut winter barley highlight the need for such a scheme.

‘Minister McConalogue needs to be proactive now and avoid a potential crisis for farmers,’ said Sen Lombard. ‘We’ve seen from the winter crop which has been cut that the volume is well below the expected yield. Recently cut winter barley is showing more than a 50% reduction in the number of round bales produced this year,’ he said.

The Dept of Agriculture introduced a fodder scheme in April as Ireland endured unprecedented wet weather into spring.

The scheme provided targeted support through a transport support contribution to farmers having to purchase fodder over longer distances in light of the prolonged and unfavourable weather conditions.

‘The introduction of the Fodder Scheme in April was a welcome step to supporting farmers, giving a financial contribution to offset transport costs of hay, fodder beet, straw and silage for feeding, but weather conditions experienced since the beginning of this year has affected projected crop yields for the whole year,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘We can’t afford to wait around for the spring cereal crop to be cut. We already know that it will be poor and the volume will fall below what’s needed, so a contingency plan needs to be put in place.

‘The Minister needs to offset any potential shortages by introducing a subsidy scheme now which will allow farmers and co-ops to import straw. Farmers don’t have the luxury of waiting.

There is a real fear that there won’t be enough fodder and bedding for the winter and farmers need assurances that they won’t face fodder and bedding shortages.’