'Some people have to book a taxi two weeks in advance'

PEOPLE in West Cork are having to book a taxi two weeks in advance to ensure they get home safely because the service is not fit for purpose.

That is the stark reality in rural Ireland, according to Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, who says an overhaul of taxi regulations is now a genuine safety issue, with reports of unlicensed ‘black taxis’ operating.

He was speaking to The Southern Star after a recent meeting with Taxi for Ireland Coalition, a group representing tourism, hospitality, and other business interests, including the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Licensed Vintners Association, Vintners Federation of Ireland, Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, and dispatch operator platforms Bolt and Uber.

The meeting called for an overhaul of current regulations.

Sen Lombard said that while the National Transport Authority and the Taxi Federation maintain sufficient services are in place, the reality is very different on the ground.

‘I spoke to one woman in Clonakilty who told me she has to book her taxi two weeks in advance if she wants to go out – booking a taxi to the Michael Collins statue a fortnight before she goes out. There is a critical shortage of taxi services in rural Ireland, and it’s reflected in towns across West Cork.’

Sen Lombard added that there’s an urban-rural divide in operation. ‘It’s an issue that affects young people particularly.

‘We are not trying to put taxi drivers out of business, in fact we need them more than ever with a growing population. But it’s clear that there are not sufficient services in rural Ireland, particularly at weekends, and we need to have some flexibility.’

Sen Lombard said he has heard, anecdotally, stories of unlicensed ‘black taxis’ operating at night in West Cork.

‘I would have huge fears about this, and it would be a huge safety and insurance issue,’ he said.

A local hackney pilot grant-aided programme was launched last year by the National Transport Authority but Sen Lombard said just one driver took up the scheme, with costs making it prohibitive.

Changes to taxi regulations to allow ‘ride-hailing’ or Uber-style services to operate at weekends are among possible reforms he has advocated.

Other proposals include ditching a geography test which drivers must undertake to receive a public service vehicle licence, and an easing of regulations which require all small public service vehicles to be wheelchair accessible, which he says adds a huge financial burden.

‘The onus is now on the NTA about changing taxi regulations. It’s time this is dealt with.’