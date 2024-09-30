Solicitor’s warning about free legal aid

PEOPLE on low incomes will soon struggle to get legal representation as State fees hardly cover even petrol expenses, a retiring West Cork solicitor has warned.

Speaking at his final court sitting at Bandon District Court last Thursday, Kinsale native Tony Greenway signed off on a dedicated legal career by saying that colleagues should speak to politicians on their doorsteps to push for increased legal aid fees for solicitors.

‘If one has to travel from Kinsale to Bantry to represent a client in court, free legal aid scarcely pays for the petrol for your car,’ he said.

‘Free legal aid is there for our less well-off clients, but it will come to the stage where they will struggle to get representation for a case. Solicitors represent their clients well and they deserve proper remuneration for their work.’

Meanwhile, his legal colleagues were out in force to wish him well in his retirement. Tony started as an apprentice with Hegarty Horgan Solicitors in Kinsale in 1999, qualifying as a solicitor in 2003, and regularly attended court sittings across West Cork.

Solicitor Virgil Horgan led the tributes, saying Tony was a loyal colleague and friend who will be sorely missed in the office.

Myra Dinneen, speaking on behalf of West Cork Bar Association and its president Mary Jo Crowley, said Tony was a congenial character and full of fun.

‘The first time I met him, he was training with Virgil Horgan and he was as dapper then as he is now. I and my colleagues wish you all the best in your retirement,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge James McNulty, who is also set to retire this week, thanked Tony for his diligence and dedication in his practice of the law in the district court and wished him well on his retirement.

Tony quipped that he was having second thoughts about retiring, given the goodwill and nice comments he was receiving in court.

‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 25 years with Hegarty Horgan Solicitors and I have loved attending the district courts in West Cork. I have also loved the congeniality of my colleagues and attending the meeting of the West Cork Bar Association,’ he said.