Skibbereen Rowing Club moves to record-breaking 199 national titles after memorable weekend

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club once again demonstrated its dominance at the Irish National Rowing Championships this past weekend, securing four national titles and bringing its record tally to a remarkable 199 titles. In a display of skill and determination, Jake McCarthy clinched the title in the lightweight men's single scull, showcasing his prowess on the water. McCarthy also put in a strong performance in the men’s senior single scull, finishing second. McCarthy travelled home for the weekend from the pre-Olympic training camp in Banyoles, Spain to compete in the championships. His victory reinforces his reputation as one of the top lightweight rowers in the country.

Aisling Hayes powered her way to victory in the women’s intermediate single scull. This victory follows her recent impressive performance at the Henley Royal Regatta, where she advanced to the semi-final stage. Additionally, Hayes placed second in the women's senior single scull, further highlighting her talent and determination. Moya Knowles captured the title in the women’s junior 18 single scull in an impressive performance in the final, leading from the starting blocks. In the women's junior 18 quadruple scull, Knowles, alongside teammates Ailise O'Sullivan, Jessica Crowley, and Aoife Hendy, delivered a stellar performance to claim the national title. This result highlights the depth of talent within the club's junior programme. The junior women’s four of Moya Knowles, Ailise O'Sullivan, Jessica Crowley, Aoife Hendy and the junior women’s double of Moya Knowles and Aoife Hendy finished in second place in both events. The girls were joined by Orla Seymour, Hazel Deane, Audrey McCarthy and Alannah Keane to row the women’s junior eight where they placed fourth. Their co-ordinated efforts and synchronised rowing were a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the athletes and their coaches. Skibbereen Rowing club had three junior women’s pairs racing on Friday morning – Niamh O’Donovan and Orla Seymour, Hazel Deane and Allanah Keane and Jessica Crowley and Ailise O’Sullivan. All three crews raced bravely with Jessica Crowley and Ailise O’Sullivan crossing the line in second place overall.

Niamh O’Donovan, Chloe O’Donovan, Kelly Oforji, Sarah Coughlan and cox Abigail Fowler raced in the very competitive women's club four event on Friday afternoon. Kelly and Sarah then teamed up with Eveanna Goulding and Caoimhe Casey to race the women’s intermediate four on Sunday morning. Kelly Oforji raced in the intermediate single scull. Eveanna Goulding and Caoimhe Casey both raced in the lightweight women’s single scull event. Chloe O’Donovan raced in the club single scull event. All four single scullers competed well across all categories. Kelly Oforji and Aisling teamed up in the intermediate women’s double and came home in third place. The men's junior squad also showcased their talent with some heart-wrenching near misses. The men’s junior pair, Dominic Casey and Cathal McCarthy, narrowly missed out on a win, finishing in second place by just one second. Additionally, the men’s junior coxed four, featuring Dominic Casey, Cathal McCarthy, Mattias Cogan and Tomás Burchill and cox Niamh O’Donovan, made it to the final and placed fifth. Dominic Casey and Mattias Cogan teamed up to race the junior men’s double event which had a massive entry of 45 crews. The boys narrowly missed out in a top six position by one second which shows the very fine margins and high standards in domestic Irish rowing at the moment. Oran Roycroft raced strongly in the junior men’s single scull and the men’s club single scull. Oran performed very well in a super competitive field. There were 54 entries in the junior men’s single scull and 37 entries in the club single scull.