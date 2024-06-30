Skibbereen and Bandon enjoy perfect start to West Cork League Masters season

BY GER McCARTHY

SKIBBEREEN and Bandon are the early pacesetters in this summer’s West Cork League Masters Western and Eastern divisions.

A new summer season of masters football began with Skibbereen registering a hard-fought win in Nedineagh East. Nolwen Milot and Colin Crowley strikes handed Skibb a 2-0 interval lead away to Aultagh Celtic. A second Crowley effort put the seal on a 3-0 triumph with Milot the pick of the winner’s best performers. John Roche, Tim Crowley, Peter Johnson and Anthony Howard impressed for Aultagh.

Elsewhere in the Western division, Bay Rovers and Drinagh Rangers drew 1-1 in Kealkill. The home team’s Padraig O’Driscoll opened the scoring but a 46th-minute Gearoid White equaliser earned Rangers a share of the spoils. John Hennessy, John O’Sullivan, Paul Tessyman and Brian Gleeson shone for Bay Rovers. On the same evening, Beara United were handed a walkover by Dunmanway Town.

Bandon began the defence of their West Cork League Masters title with a narrow Eastern division win at home to Sullane. Robert White, Sean Riordan, John Donoghue and Declan Allen played superbly for the Ballyvourney club but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat. Chris O’Donoghue’s ninth-minute goal was enough to earn Bandon a 1-0 victory. Danny Lynch, Liam Sheehan, Denis Deegan and Mick Ahern also impressed for the defending league champions.

Kinsale’s West Cork League Masters debut ended in a 1-0 victory away to Castlelack. Sean Lyons’ converted penalty was enough to earn the newcomers all three points in Brinny with ten minutes to go. Matthew McEvoy, Pat Murphy, Sean Lyons and Mike O’Connell were the pick of Kinsale’s best players. Despite the loss, Ray McCarthy, James Cunningham, Gavin Kiely and Dan O’Brien played well for Castlelack.

Castletown Celtic and Clonakilty Soccer Club served up an entertaining Eastern division match in Castletownkenneigh. Alan Ward handed Clonakilty a 1-0 lead before an own goal doubled the visitor’s advantage heading into the final quarter. A late Damien Shannon goal came too late to prevent a Castletown loss. Mark Irwin, Jason Kidney and Lance O’Donovan were best for Clonakilty.

West Cork League Masters Round 1 results – Western Conference: Aultagh Celtic 0 Skibbereen 3, Bay Rovers 1 Drinagh Rangers 1, Beara United v Dunmanway Town – walkover to Beara; Eastern Conference: Bandon 1 Sullane 0, Castlelack 0 Kinsale 1, Castletown Celtic 1 Clonakilty Soccer Club 2.