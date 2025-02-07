Skibbereen ‘100 Isles’ Navigation Trial to decide Munster Navigation series

THIS weekend's Skibbereen ‘100 Isles’ Navigation Trial is the sixth round of the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial and the final and deciding round of the Munster Navigation series.

Mogeely's James Fitzgerald and his Ballincollig navigator Ken Carmody are very much in contention for the Munster series that is based on the best three results from four rounds with an additional five bonus points for competitors that have contested all four rounds.

On current scores (best three events), Clare's Patsy McDonagh and Sligo's Patrick Corcoran are on 46 points, one ahead of Monaghan's Andy Mackarel and Limerick's Greg Shinnors with Fitzgerald/Carmody just two points further behind.

Taking dropped scores into consideration it is much closer with McDonagh/Corcoran and Fitzgerald/Carmody sharing top spot, a point ahead of Mackarel/Shinnors.

Former winning navigator Drinagh's Denis O'Donovan was forced to miss the last event and that has ruled him out of contention.

In the various categories, the Leap father and son pairing James and Ciarán French hold second place in the Semi-Expert category with Bandon's David Beamish and Crookstown's Chris Brady in third spot. In the Beginner's category Ballincollig's Brian Duggan and Horse and Jockey navigator Susan Smyth only need to start the event to win the category.

Meanwhile, the chase for national honours seemingly rests between three crews, with the Longford/Monaghan duo of Shane Dalton/Ryan Treanor currently topping the standings. They will take confidence from winning the Carbery Navigation Trial last December, however, reigning champions Mackarel/Shinnors are only two points behind while Duffy/Hughes are a further four points in arrears.

The performance of some of the other top crews could have a bearing on the outcome of both championships with Ballintemple native Michael ‘Bones’ O'Connor and Drinagh's Denis O'Donovan along with the Rosscarbery/Leap crew of Brian O'Mahony/Amy Gallwey capable of taking the spoils and denying the championship contenders of valuable points. Others on the entry list include Ovens driver Owen Murphy, who will be navigated by Donoughmore Patrick O'Sullivan.

The event is based at the Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA complex in Aughaville and the 85-mile route is based on Ordnance Survey Sheet 85 (6th. edition) with the first car away at 10.01pm.