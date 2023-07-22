Single men: Take a hike to find path to love

A CALL has gone out to single men in West Cork to lace up their hiking boots and take their first steps to love with a new dating group with a difference, writes Martin Claffey.

Cora Kingerlee is giving a new spin to old school dating in Glengarriff with the first of a series of planned monthly singles hikes taking place this weekend to picturesque Barley Lake.

But she has made a call for more men to sign up ahead of the opening hike.

‘We’ve had lots of interest and we’ve already had 28 people sign up to the Facebook page but it’s mostly from women so far, so we need more men,’ says Cora.

‘There is the odd speed dating in the city but there aren’t many opportunities for meeting people in Ireland beyond using dating apps, especially in rural Ireland,’ said Cora, who is a reiki teacher.

Chatting with her brother Nathan, who runs kayaking trips with Outdoors Ireland from Glengarriff, she came up with the plan for a hike for singles.

The meet-up for Sunday’s (July 23rd) hike takes place at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff at 9.30am, and Cora is hoping to attract hikers from West Cork and beyond. The hike is planned for Barley Lake, a stunning glacial corrie lake located on a winding road accessed off the Kenmare Road.

Cora says the hike will be beginner-friendly so hikers just need their hiking boots and suitable clothes. There will be a stop for lunch, and reiki master Cora is hoping to do some heart-opening meditation on a stop on the hike. The hike fee is €30 per person.

All going well, the plan is for the hikes to continue on a monthly basis. If you’re interested, join at facebook.com/groups/singleshikinggroup.