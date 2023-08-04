Shot-stopper Chris Kelly shows his class as Éire Óg edge Carrigaline in Premier SFC

Éire Óg 1-10

Carrigaline 0-11

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

ÉIRE Óg had their goalkeeper Chris Kelly to thank for their victory over Carrigaline at Ballincollig in their Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship Group B opening game.

In an entertaining game, Kelly came to the Muskerry outfit's aid three times in the first half, stopping a penalty on 15 minutes before producing a double save from Nathan O'Keeffe and Niall Coakley three minutes later.

Whatever about the team manager's confidence in his keeper's secure handling, following the game, a relieved Paudie Kissane said, 'Today is a little bit more relief than anything else. I am delighted with the win, but from a performance perspective, there were many errors.'

After the opening three minutes, the Éire Óg bench's outlook on the championship clash was far more positive, with Joe Cooper dispatching a pass from Jack Sheehan to the Carrighdhoun side's net, after the sides had traded points from Colm O'Callaghan and Kevin O'Reilly.

Carrigaline didn't panic and played with the wind as they began to dominate, with two scores from the impressive Brian Coakley.

Joe Cooper gave his side a two-point breathing space on 15 minutes as he landed his side's second point of the afternoon, leaving the score at 1-2 to 0-3.

Moments later, it looked like Carrigaline had been thrown a lifeline when Conor McGoldrick upended Brian Coakley in the square, but Kelly was equal to O'Reilly's effort.

Kelly produced more heroics three minutes later with a double save.

Guilty of some wayward shooting by the Muskerry side, Carrigaline added four points over the next ten minutes – Brian Coakley (2), Niall Coakley (1), Jack Kelly (1) to a solitary free from Daniel Goulding – as Carrigaline led by 0-7 to 1-3 at the break

The opening score of the second half came from the boot of Kevin O'Reilly following a mark as the Carrig lads, led by Cian Barry, had them looking like they were securing a stranglehold on the game. Points followed from the number six and Nathan O'Keeffe on 35 and 39 minutes respectively.

Amazingly, Carrigaline did not score for the next 18 minutes as Éire Óg began to go on a charge, guided by their experienced former inter-county players Daniel Goulding and Kerry's Mark Griffin.

Clearing the bar with five points for Éire Óg from the 41st minute to the 49, Goulding (2), O'Callaghan, Jack O'Sheehan, Jack Murphy all scored. Carrigaline's chances of redemption all but disappeared on 52 minutes as Cian Barry received his marching orders, following a yellow card and black card.

With Éire Óg leading by 1-9 to 0-10 with eight minutes remaining, the Muskerry men tagged on two more points from Goulding and McGoldrick as Carrig tried to breakdown a resilient Eire óg defence, but they were only rewarded with a solitary point from Chris O'Herlihy.

Scorers

Eire Óg: Joe Cooper 1-1; Daniel Goulding 0-4 (3f); Colm O'Callaghan 0-2; Conor McGoldrick, Jack Murphy, Jack Sheehan 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: Brian Coakley 0-4 (2f); Kevin O' Reilly 0-2 (1f, 1m); Chris O'Herlihy, Cian Barry, Nathan O'Keeffe, Jack Kelly, Niall Coakley 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: C Kelly; J Kelleher, J Mullins, C Mc Goldrick; D Herlihy, M Griffin, J Kelleher;D McCarthy, C O' Callaghan; D Kelly, J Sheehan, E O' Shea; D Goulding, J Cooper, J Murphy.

Subs: D Dineen for J Kelleher (37), H Murphy for J Sheehan (44), B Hurley for D Goulding (59, inj).

Carrigaline: C Dungan, N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O'Herlihy; K Kavanagh, C Barry, D King; K Kavanagh, N O'Keeffe; J Kelly, N Coakley, E Ryle; B Coakley, K O'Reilly, E Desmond.

Subs: C Barrett for J Kelly (43), C Murphy for I Sheerin (51), P Mellet for N O'Keeffe (54).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).