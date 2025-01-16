Shopworker in Kinsale stole cash, alcohol, and sandwiches

A KINSALE supermarket employee, who took money from the till float, also took sandwiches, energy drinks, and a ‘Buzz Ballz’ alcoholic drink, a court heard last week.

Claire Crone (44) of 20 Chestnut Close, Cluain Ard, Cobh pleaded guilty to seven theft charges at Bandon District Court last week.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Brendan O’Reilly that the accused was employed in the deli at the Spar supermarket in Kinsale.

She said the first offence occurred on September 1st last where she stole €10 from the till float, which was repeated the following day.

‘She then stole €10 on September 9th and on October 28th she stole five Buzz Ballz cocktail liqueurs valued at €25,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

‘Other thefts included stealing a Monster energy drink and a sandwich valued at €10 on November 8th, while the following day she stole alcohol and a sandwich valued at €8. The final theft was on November 18th where she stole five more Buzz Ballz liqueurs valued at €25.’

The court heard that the accused has no previous convictions, made full admissions when questioned about the thefts but none of the goods were recovered.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client made immediate admissions when she was confronted at work.

‘She worked at the deli in the store and was under financial pressure at the time. She has a 22-year-old son and her husband is in court to support her,’ said Mr Taaffe, who handed into court €100 as compensation for the shop.

‘It was a slippery slope after her first theft. She’s embarrassed and ashamed but co-operated fully with the investigation.’

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said it wasn’t a ‘straightforward theft’ as this was a ‘breach of trust’ and he asked if she realised this.

Mr Taaffe said his client does and is now only working part-time.

Judge O’Reilly said he wasn’t inclined to strike the case out and directed the preparation of a probation report on the accused, adjourning the case to April 4th next.