Disqualification for man who drove drunk on brother’s anniversary

A MAN who engaged in day drinking on the anniversary of his brother’s death was prosecuted at Bantry District Court for driving with excess alcohol.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, said his client Mariusz Koltek of 1, Newtown, Bantry, was pleading guilty to an offence of driving with excess alcohol at Shandrum, Bantry on November 23rd last.

The court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said that Gda Michael Kenneally got a call at lunchtime on that date to say there was a car stopped in the middle of two lanes of traffic.

At the scene, she said gardaí found the accused with his head leaning forward, the keys in the ignition, and the engine still running.

‘When he got out of the car, there was a strong smell of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet,’ said the sergeant.

Sgt O’Sullivan told the court that the man, who was co-operative throughout, was arrested and brought to Bantry Garda Station where the level of alcohol in his system was tested.

For being in excess of the legal limit, Judge John King imposed a €500 fine, an endorsement, and a three-year disqualification from driving.

However, the judge postponed the imposition of the driving ban to August 26th next.

In mitigation, Mr Murphy said his client has been steadily employed in a local joinery factory since he and his family came to Bantry from Poland about 15 years ago.

On this occasion, Mr Murphy said Mariusz Koltek had driven his wife to work, but then got to thinking about his deceased brother and consumed alcohol before deciding to drive to the Mealagh Valley to visit his daughter.

The solicitor explained that his client is a diabetic and that the alcohol he consumed had affected his system to such an extent that he stopped in the middle of the road and fell asleep.