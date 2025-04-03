Three year driving ban for Kinsale man

A KINSALE motorist who was found to be four times over the legal drink driving limit has been disqualified for three years.

Tom Jolly of 7 Ardcarrig, Bandon Road, Kinsale was not present at Bandon District Court to face the charge but instructed his barrister Nikki O’Sullivan BL to plead guilty on his behalf.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that at 2.45am on July 6th last Gda Peter Moran stopped a car driven by the accused at Clashmore, Kinsale.

He said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused’s breath and his speech was slurred and his eyes bloodshot.

‘He was arrested for drink driving and conveyed to Bandon Garda Station where a urine sample was taken by a designated doctor which gave a reading of 281mlgrs of alcohol per 100mls of urine,’ said Sgt Mulcahy, who said the accused co-operated fully and has no previous convictions.

Judge King remarked that it was four times over the legal limit.Ms O’Sullivan said the accused is a young man who is currently living and working in the United States and is due to return home in June.

She said he has paid his legal fees and is entering a guilty plea. Ms O’Sullivan also asked the court for some leniency in relation to the fines imposed as he will be starting an internship when he returns home.Judge King disqualified him from driving for three years and convicted and fined him €400.