FARM CLASSICS: Ford’s golden era epitomised in 10 series

RELEASED in 1981, the Ford 10 series needs little introduction with iconic tractors such as the 4610, 7610, 7710 and later, the 8210. In 1985, the 10 series received a facelift, marketed as the Series II – easily distinguished by their black decals with a red pinstripe.

The 10 series epitomises the golden era of Ford tractors in the 1980s with an all-encompassing tractor range for the small farmer right up to the larger contractor.

However, there is a lesser known segment of Ford’s 10 series – tractors that were not aimed at the agricultural sector, but the utility and landscaping market. These lesser known tractors are somewhat of a rarity; however, they do rear their heads from time to time.

While many readers may not be overly familiar with the tractor, many will unknowingly be familiar with its successor the Ford 2120 which was part of the Britain’s model tractor portfolio in the

90s.

Ford had whole range of tractors from 13hp-38hp, which in fact replaced 100 series compact utility tractors. These tractors were produced by utility tractor specialist Shibaura of Japan under a manufacturing agreement with Ford. Founded 75 years ago in 1950, Shibaura have their primary production plant in Matsumoto.

Built from 1983-1986 and marketed as the 10 series compacts, the 1910 slots into the middle of the 1710 and 2110. A 1.7l, 3cyclinder Shibaura diesel engine produces a useful 32hp. A 12F/4R transmission can be further complimented by a creeper range, ideal for horticultural work.

The tractor has a live 540rpm PTO, 29l/min of oil flow and its CAT 1 rear linkage capable of lift 1.5tons. The 1910 is fitted with drat control as standard, and can be fitted with spool valves as a further option. The tractor can be fitted with optional four-wheel drive, weighing in at 2.4tons. Hinged at the front, the tractors bonnet opens forward for ease of servicing and maintenance while also allowing access to the 29 litre fuel tank.

Interestingly, on close inspection of the tractor, the serial number plate can be found on the left hand side of the transmission housing where the product ID number, model, unit and engine are stamped.

The last line of the serial plate reads ‘Made in Japan’. Shibaura continued to make compact tractors for Ford, updating the 10 series to the 20 series in 1987, manufacturing the tractors under the Ford banner, and later New Holland until the year 2000.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork.