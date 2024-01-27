Shane Ronayne: To get six points after two league games would ease the pressure

BY GER McCARTHY

ARMAGH will be out for revenge when they visit Páirc Uí Rinn for Lidl National Football League Division 1 clash with Cork on Sunday (2pm throw-in).

The Orchard County are no strangers to the Rebels as the two sides squared off in the last eight of the 2023 All-Ireland championship. Played in Armagh, Cork needed a pair of late Katie Quirke frees to get over the line, winning 0-14 to 2-6.

Cork captain Máire O’Callaghan is hoping that experience, and overcoming Galway in last Sunday’s league opener, will stand to the many newcomers fielded by Shane Ronayne.

‘We are really looking forward to the challenge Armagh will pose on Sunday,’ O’Callaghan told The Southern Star.

‘They are coming off the back of a good league win as well (2-8 to 2-3 against Waterford) and will be full of confidence. They do have a long journey ahead of them too so we will go in with a slight advantage.

‘They are a brilliant side though and we are expecting a huge challenge. Again, hopefully that game will be played in better weather conditions than we experienced last weekend against Galway.

‘From my own point of view, I really liked playing centre-back the last day. To be honest, I don’t really mind where I am on the pitch for Cork. I’ll play anywhere, except for the goal, I might draw the line there!’

Melissa Duggan came in for particular praise from Cork manager Shane Ronayne following that 1-6 to 0-5 win over Galway. The Dohenys defender will be pivotal to Cork’s hopes of recording a second consecutive league victory.

‘Our full-back line was outstanding and I thought Melissa, playing in the corner, was unbelievable altogether,’ Ronayne said.

‘Melissa has been in great form since coming back this year. She played very well in the two challenge games we had before facing Galway. I’m not surprised by that.’

Newly promoted as Division 2 champions, the Orchard County began life in the top tier with a five-point victory at home to Waterford last weekend.

Back in Division 1 for the first time since 2016, Armagh showed why they will be a match for any opponent with Aimee Mackin (1-2), Aoife McCoy (1-1) and Kelly Mallon (0-3) providing the bulk of the winner’s scores.

Naturally, new manager Gregory McGonigle will be eager to build on last year’s league promotion and All-Ireland quarter-final appearance. Aimee Mackin remains her county’s marquee forward but this is an improving Armagh panel.

Under McGonigle’s tutelage, who guided Clann Éireann to an Ulster senior club title last year and previously managed Monaghan and Dublin, Cork will need to be at their best to get anything from their second league outing.

‘We know that Armagh are going to be very good,’ Shane Ronayne added.

‘They put it up to us in the All-Ireland senior championship last year. They have a new manager in Gregory McGonigle. He is a very experienced coach having been in charge of both Dublin and Monaghan. We have had a few battles with Gregory down through the years.

‘Armagh are going to be very, very organised. They have a lot of good players. They are making the long journey down to Cork but have three points on the board already.

‘Look, whoever gets the win this weekend, it sets them up nicely for the rest of the league; it takes the pressure off. If you can get six points on the board early on then the pressure comes off. Then you can start to play your football.’