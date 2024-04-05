Shane Crowley comes up trumps for Cork at Ból Fada Festival

THE Carbery/South West fundraisers at Fisher’s Cross dominated the local bowling scene over the Easter holiday period.

While wins were scarce for Carbery’s bowlers, players and punters contributed plenty to a successful hosting that will boost the resources of both regions as they head into a busy summer schedule.

Bowlers from neighbouring regions were to the fore in maintaining momentum when several from the original selection failed to materialise.

For Carbery, David Minihane lost out unluckily to Shane Nugent in the weekend’s opening score. Having overhauled the Clon man's big early lead, Minihane looked to be in a winning position for the last shots but Nugent’s piledriver snatched the victory.

Gavin Harrington’s magnificent finishing flourish won him a great score with Eric Harrington but Donie Harnedy enjoyed no luck when losing a partnership score with John A Murphy and then a singles to Ger Connolly. There was doubles’ disappointment for Patrick Crowley and Gavin Harrington when going down from a winning position to John Connolly and Jack O’Driscoll.

Jack Cahalane was in splendid form, winning an all-Carbery contest with Timmie O’Sullivan on Sunday morning while the pick of Monday’s scores was an all South-West clash of Eoin McCarthy and John Connolly. McCarthy’s excellent start gave him enough cushion for a bowl-of-odds victory. Monday, too, saw wins for the Harringtons (Eric, Darren, and Mickey) in the day’s other three scores.

Carbery’s 2024 championship season is up and running after two novice veteran scores at Leap on Sunday morning. James O’Neill avenged a Reenascreena tournament defeat to Hugh McNulty when advancing with a bowl-of-odds victory over the Union Hall man, while, in a surprise result, Curly Collins eliminated last year’s competition finalist Mike White in the last shot.

There was no joy either for Carbery contenders at Ted Hegarty’s tournaments on the Phale Road, Ballineen. Tom McCarthy, having held sway for most of his U14 semi-final with Gaeltacht’s Ross O’Brien, lost out in the last shot while on Monday Ellen Sexton won her contest with Triona Murphy.

The Ból Fada Festival at Keady-Tassagh, Armagh, had Carbery involvement with the region’s U16 champion, Shane Crowley, instrumental in a much-needed Cork win on Sunday. Teaming up with county intermediate champion Ciara Buckley in a mixed doubles contest with Anthony McVeigh and Aoife Trainor, a thrilling last-shot victory was secured when Shane beat McVeigh’s final mark. It marked the visitors only win from Sunday’s scores on the Viaduct road.

Evening bowling will commence this week and all championships will be in full spate throughout the month of April.

Results

Championship

Leap: Novice veteran, James O’Neill defeated Hugh McNulty, one bowl, for €600; Curly Collins defeated Mike White, last shot, for €400.

Carbery-South/West series: Fisher’s Cross, Friday 29th – Shane Nugent defeated David Minihane, last shot, for €3,000; Dylan O’Driscoll defeated Chris Murray, one bowl, for €2,800; Saturday 30th – Gavin Harrington defeated Eric Harrington, last shot, for €1,100; Doubles, Johnny O’Driscoll/Dylan O’Driscoll defeated Donie Harnedy/John A Murphy, one bowl, for €3,400; Ger Connolly defeated Donie Harnedy, two bowls, for €7,200; Doubles, John Connolly/Jack O’Driscoll defeated Patrick Crowley/Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €4,900; Sunday 31st – Jack Cahalane defeated Timmie O’Sullivan, two bowls, for €2,400; Mickey Harrington defeated Deccie O’Mahony, two bowls, for €2,300; doubles, Ger O’Driscoll/Joe Madden defeated Conor/Cathal Creedon, last shot, for €5,200; Colm O’Regan defeated Jamie McCarthy, last shot, for €4,200; Easter Monday, Eric Harrington defeated Darren Cronin, last shot, for €3,000; Darren Harrington defeated Shane Nugent, last shot, for €2,800; Eoin McCarthy defeated John Connolly, one bowl, for €4,200; Mickey Harrington defeated Michael O’Leary, last shot, for €3,000.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty tournaments – Boys’ U14, Ross O’Brien won from Tom McCarthy; Women’s junior/Girls’ U18, Ellen Sexton won from Triona Murphy.

Newcestown: David Desmond defeated Peter Kelly, last shot, for €2,100; Colm O’Regan defeated Johnny Kelly, one bowl, for €2,200.