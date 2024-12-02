SF fisheries plans would mean no HQ in West Cork

SINN Féin’s plans to reform fisheries could end up moving roles out of West Cork, a Fine Gael Cork South West election candidate claimed.

Cllr Noel O’Donovan said Sinn Féin needs to clarify why the party believes a national fisheries base must be headquartered in Dublin.

‘The Sinn Féin manifesto states that they want to ensure “that a dedicated Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine oversees a reformed and refreshed Department, that is headquartered in Dublin”. Why are they insisting this be based in Dublin? The people of West Cork have long contributed to and benefitted from having the base in Clonakilty,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘Taking the base out of rural Ireland and putting it in Dublin will result in the fishing community feeling disconnected from the people making the decisions that affect their daily lives.

‘Fishing is essential to the livelihood of families across rural Ireland, and we need to ensure we have a rural perspective to understand the issues and challenges facing the fishing industry.’

Cllr O’Donovan said his party’s manifesto plans to establish a dedicated Minister of State for Fisheries and to publish a five-year Fisheries Sector strategy within 100 days of returning to office.