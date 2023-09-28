Selector Johnny Holland admits Ilen Rovers must regroup after suffering second relegation in three seasons

Fermoy 0-10

Ilen Rovers 0-4

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

ILEN Rovers have been relegated from the Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship following a most disappointing performance against Fermoy at rain-lashed Ahiohill on Sunday.

Injury-ravaged Rovers, short at least six first-team regulars, hardly raised a gallop against a cohesive and enthusiastic Fermoy side that fashioned a merited trap-to-line six-point victory.

Indeed, such was Fermoy’s overall dominance that they could afford the luxury of shooting 17 wides, yet fashioned such a comfortable triumph.

Rovers selector Johnny Holland was bitterly disappointed with the result, conceding that Fermoy were a different football class, but could not put his finger on the pulse because his charges were so lethargic and devoid of attacking options.

‘We were well beaten on the day. Granted, we had injuries but the lads showed up well in training. We must regroup. Small clubs like ours are at a disadvantage, we have a limited panel and cannot afford to miss key players. Saying that, we never got going today. Conditions played a part, but that does not explain why we were out of the game to such an extent,’ said Holland, clearly unable to pinpoint their uncharacteristic demise.

It means Ilen have now suffered two relegations in three seasons and will campaign at premier intermediate level in 2024.

Fermoy were clearly chomping at the bit from the get-go, two early frees from the impressive David Lardner getting them off to a flying start. Ilen’s top gun, Micheál Sheehy, availed of a neat move involving Dan MacEoin to get one back in the 13th minute. When Simon O’Shea added a second at the close of the opening quarter Ilen appeared to be getting their act together. Sadly, it was first half-scoring high tide, Fermoy adding four unanswered points on the bounce from goalkeeper Dale Dawson (free), another from David Lardner and two fantastic white flags from their highly impressive midfielder Gary O’Callaghan.

Granted, Peter O’Driscoll did get one back for Rovers, but the danger signals were clear when Martin Brennan and Gary O’Callaghan consolidated the Fermoy lads’ advantage, 0-8 to 0-3, Rovers in deep and troubled waters at the break.

With the rain cascading down from leaden skies Ilen had a new midfield pairing in Dermot Hegarty and Peadar O’Driscoll on resuming.

The tireless Micheál Sheehy gave some hope with a lovely point in the 40th minute, but it was Rovers’ swansong as only a brilliant save by Damien O’Sullivan from the high-flying Peter Murphy prevented Fermoy from billowing the Ilen net.

It was all so predictable, Brian O’Sullivan and Gary O’Callaghan applying the coup-de-grace, Rover’s fate imminent long before the final whistle on a terrible day for football.

Scorers

Fermoy: Ger O’Callaghan 0-4; David Lardner 0-3 (1f); Martin Brennan, Brian O’Sullivan, Dale Dawson (f) 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: Micheál Sheehy 0-2; Simon O’Shea, Peter O’Driscoll (f) 0-1 each.

Fermoy: Dale Dawson; James Molloy, Adam Creed, Ronan Morrison; Martin Brennan, Darragh O’Carroll, Darragh Daly; Pádraig De Róiste, James O’Brien; Peter Murphy, Tomás Clancy, David O’Callaghan; Gary O’Callaghan, David Lardner, Greg Lardner.

Subs: Ben Twomey for David O’Callaghan (44), Danny O’Flynn for Darragh Daly (58).

Ilen Rovers: Damien O’Sullivan; Donnacha Whooley, Seán Minihane, Jack Collins; Peter O’Driscoll, Conor O’Driscoll, Dermot Hegarty; Donal Collins, Peadar O’Driscoll; Simon O’Shea, Conor Harrington, Micheál Sheehy; Sean O’Donovan, Dan MacEoin, Alan Holland.

Subs: Barry Collins, Marcus Adams, Kevin O’Sullivan.

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).