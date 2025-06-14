Castlelack top the U12 Schoolgirls Premier

Katelyn Ponton hat-trick sends Lyre Rovers into U14 Schoolgirls Shield final

EMILY Rose Buchanan’s hat-trick has moved Castlelack top of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 Schoolgirls Premier division.

The Brinny club overcame Beara United 3-0 thanks to Buchanan’s first half three-goal haul last Sunday afternoon. Previously, Beara had moved level with Clonakilty AFC in a share of second place following a superb 4-1 victory at Lyre Rovers. United’s Saoirse Farrelly opened the scoring. Éabha O’Leary levelled matters before Beara assumed control. Ashlinn Lowney made it 2-1 prior to Emma Downey stretching the visitors’ advantage. Robyn Healy’s late strike wrapped up a convincing Beara win.

In the same division, Bay Rovers registered a narrow 1-0 victory away to Riverside Athletic. Gracie McCarthy’s solitary strike earned Bay all three points.

Two other U12 Schoolgirls Premier League fixtures were completed last Monday night and both finished level. Clonakilty AFC and Dunmanway Town drew 2-2 in Ballyvackey with Leah O’Brien netting twice for the hosts. Fia O’Sullivan and Sophie Duggan goals earned Dunmanway a point. Matilda Kaiser scored for Drinagh Rangers in their 1-1 draw at home to Sullane. A Freya Cronin effort earned the Ballyvourney side a share of the spoils.

***

Dunmanway Town remain top of the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League despite being held to a 3-3 draw by Clonakilty AFC. Emma Deasy (2) and Eirinn Coppinger netted for Clonakilty. Lucy McCarthy (2) and Faye Barry goals earned Town a share of the points.

Lyre Rovers have qualified for the 2025 U14 Schoolgirls Shield final following a comprehensive 7-1 victory away to Riverside Athletic. Katelyn Ponton (3), Hana O’Connell (2), Sarah Walsh and Alice O’Sullivan were on the winners’ scoresheet. Dunmanway Town will be Lyre’s opponents in this year’s U14 Shield decider after last month’s semi-final victory at home to Beara United. Lucy McCarthy, Cadhla McCarthy, Faye Barry and Niamh Sweetnam were amongst the goals for a Town side that will begin as favourites in the final.

Clonakilty AFC are through to the 2025 U14 Schoolgirls Cup decider following a 6-0 defeat of Castlelack in Brinny. Eirinn Coppinger, Molly Scott, Sally McAuley, Leia Finn, Éala Pattwell and Nadine Alsaadi netted for the winners. Clon’s U14 final opponents will be whoever emerges from Bay Rovers and Sullane’s upcoming semi-final.

It is early days in the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League but Lyre Rovers are already three points clear of Group A’s chasing pack. Clonakilty AFC, Bay Rovers, Beara United and Dunmanway Town will look to close the gap in the coming weeks. Group B of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier has Drinagh Rangers and Sullane sitting joint-top of the standings. Castlelack and Riverside are just behind the frontrunners and eager to make an impact in one of the WCSSL’s most competitive age-grades.